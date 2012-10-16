Europe Power-Spot falls in Germany on lower wind, solar

* Five new unplanned outages at EDF's nuclear reactors * Wind, solar power capacity to fall in Germany, rise in France PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices were mixed on Tuesday, with the German contract higher on forecasts showing a dip in wind and solar power capacity and the French contract down on the back of lower demand combined with strong winds, traders said. The German contract for Wednesday delivery baselaod rose by 3.25 euros to 45.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the wholesale market. The French corresponding contract dropped by 7.75 euros to 49.75 euros/MWh. More unplanned nuclear reactor outages in France did not outweigh the bearish market tone. While France's RTE predicts EDF will reconnect over 7,000 MW in nuclear power capacity by early next week to 51,718 MW, the target may be hard to meet as the utility reported in the past two days five new unplanned outages. "In France we expect wind power levels to ramp up significantly day on day, especially in the later part of the day," a Point Carbon analyst said. "Levels are expected to reach 3.5 GW during peak," he added. By contrast, wind levels in Germany are expected to fall by some 3.5 GW on top of a big reduction in solar power capacity. Along the curve, prices edged higher despite a fall in oil prices as Brent's front-month contract approached expiration at the end of the session and under pressure from ample U.S. crude supply and concerns about economic growth in Europe and China. Germany's benchmark for 2013 delivery baseload BY1DE-1Y rose by 25 cents to 47.25 euros/MWh while the French contract BY1FR-1Y firmed by 10 cents to 49.55 euros. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)