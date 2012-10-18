Europe Power-Nuclear pick-up drags French spot down

* French prompt falls as 4 nuclear reactors return * Milder weather dampens consumption expectations PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French spot power prices fell on Thursday, narrowing the gap with their German equivalents, as France's nuclear power capacity increased and forecasts for higher temperature in both countries dampened power demand expectations, traders said. French baseload for Friday delivery was down 4 euros to 47 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). The corresponding German contract rose by 60 cents to 42 euros per MWh in the wholesale market. "Temperatures are staying well above normal levels throughout the CWE (Central Western Europe) area, and the forecast for tomorrow is even milder than for today," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said on Thursday. Power consumption is set to fall by 1.3 GW in Germany and 600 MW in France on Friday, as hotter air from the southern Atlantic will push average temperatures up by 0.4 and 1 degrees Celsius respectively. Four of EDF's nuclear reactors returned to the grid on Thursday after unplanned outages, helping to alleviate the pressure on French nuclear power availability, which rose to 74 percent. However, five restart dates for stopped reactors were postponed, French grid operator RTE showed on its website, reducing the supply outlook for next week. Workers at E.ON were still blocking production at the group's four thermal power stations in France, trade unions said, but the impact was limited as mild weather reduced the need for coal power supplies, a trader said. In Germany, wind power production is set to drop by 1.6 GW before the weekend, but solar power output should remain flat on the day. Along the forward curve, prices were slightly firmer. Germany's benchmark for 2013 delivery baseload BY1DE-1Y rose by 10 cents to 47.25 euros/MWh while the French contract BY1FR-1Y firmed by 7 cents to 49.95 euros. Oil prices fell as indications of improving supply and a rise in U.S. jobless claims pressured crude futures, offsetting any support from data showing that China's third-quarter slowdown was in line with analyst expectations. Fees for Germany's power grid will rise by about 10 percent next year, a portal that monitors prices said on Thursday, raising pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to stop private consumers bearing the brunt of the cost of a shift to renewable energy. And the European Union's 2014 target for creating a common power market faces delay as some countries have yet to reform relevant rules, according to Capacity Allocation Service Company (CASC), which handles transmission capacity in much of the EU. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Anthony Barker)