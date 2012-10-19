FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Power-Prompt rises on lower renewable output
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 19, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Power-Prompt rises on lower renewable output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Lower German wind, solar push spot up
    * Above-average temperatures keep lid on demand

    PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices
climbed on Friday, boosted by forecasts for a drop in renewable
power production in Germany and France for next week, traders
said.
    French baseload for Friday delivery was up 3 euros
to 50 euros ($65.46) per megawatt hour (MWh), while the
equivalent German contract jumped 5.7 euros to 47.7
euros per MWh in the wholesale market.
    "Wind production forecasts for Monday are very low for both
Germany and France," wrote Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
analysts.
    German wind electricity output is set to fall to less than a
third of Friday's levels, to about 550 MW.
    "Although still expected somewhat above normal, German solar
power production for Monday currently looks to be about 3,000
MWh/h lower than today's levels during peak production hours,"
they added in a report.
    In France, nuclear power availability has gradually improved
to stand at about 75.5 percent on Friday, but French grid RTE
said EDF's 900-MW nuclear reactor Bugey 5 will not get
back online before Thursday. 
    Temperatures in the Central Western Europe (CWE) area are
expected to remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal over the
weekend and the start of next week, containing power
consumption.
    Along the forward curve, prices were slightly higher,
tracking a rise in oil prices.
    Brent oil prices edged up towards $113 a barrel, retracing
some of Thursday's losses after the shutdown of a key pipeline
in the United States, and news of further delays in the restart
of the UK's Buzzard oilfield. 
    Germany's benchmark for 2013 delivery baseload BY1DE-1Y
rose by 35 cents to 47.60 euros/MWh while the French contract
BY1FR-1Y was up 50 cents to 50.45 euros.

($1 = 0.7638 euros)

 (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.