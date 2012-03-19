Europe Power-German spot falls on milder weather

PARIS/BERLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - German prompt power prices fell on Monday on the back of forecasts for warmer weather, while French prices rose on higher demand for electricity as colder weather returns, traders said. The arrival of milder weather in Germany weighed on day-ahead prices, although consumption is also likely to be higher on Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday, according to Point Carbon data. This data showed German consumption up 1.7 percent day-on-day on Tuesday and French consumption up 3.1 percent. The German day-ahead baseload power contract was 75 cents down at 45.35 euros ($60.05) a megawatt hour in morning over-the-counter trading. One trader said renewable energy production capacity in Germany would reach 13 GW for peakload on Tuesday. The French contract firmed by 5.50 euros to 55.00 euros. Temperatures by Thursday will be in a 13 to 21 degree Celsius range compared with 6 to 13 degrees on Monday, meteorological office DWD said, adding that a new high-pressure front was moving in. But this may not be sustained. The weekend may bring yet another low pressure front into the region, it said. In France, temperatures were forecast to hover between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius. Along the power forwards curve, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract was 35 cents up from Friday at 52.70 euros, mainly in sympathy with oil, gas and carbon prices. The French contract fell by 10 cents to 53.15 euros. Crude oil held around $125 supported by tension over Iran's nuclear programme. In other news, the EEX exchange said it would launch futures on emissions reduction units (ERUs) at the end of April and list certified emission reduction (CERs) at the end of March. Both moves come in addition to previously announced steps to launch aviation futures and a spot market for EU allowances from mid-year. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Jane Baird)