Europe Power-Warm weather pushes prices lower

PARIS/BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - European electricity prices were stable to weaker on Tuesday as temperatures were above seasonal averages and power use was expected to fall gradually until the end of the week, traders said. French baseload prices for Wednesday delivery fell by 5 euros to 50.00 euros ($66.21) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, while the German equivalent contract was 15 cents higher at 45.50 euros. The German contract showed some resistance as its wind power capacity usage is due to halve to less than 2,500 MW on Wednesday and stay at low levels until Sunday, weather watchers said. Temperatures in Germany will be rising to a range of 15 to 21 degrees Celsius on Friday, compared with 11 to 15 degrees on Tuesday, meteorological office DWD said. In France, temperatures will be some 3 degrees above average until the end of the week, RTE said, adding consumption would gradually decline from 70,180 MW on Monday to 64,000 MW on Friday. In outage news, E.ON's 323 MW Kiel hard coal block was out until Wednesday due to a boiler problem, according to the company's transparency website. Power curve prices declined with those of oil, carbon and coal. Oil dropped 1 percent on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia sought to knock back the rise in prices and its oil minister made the most detailed argument to date that the OPEC nation was prepared to meet any supply shortfalls. German Cal '13 was 50 cents down at 52.20 euros, while the French contract fell by 55 cents to 52.60 euros. French bank SocGen said in its Europe power price forecast that it was keeping its estimate for Germany's Cal '13 baseload at 51.7 euros/MWh this year and putting Cal '14 0.2 euros down at 53.7 euros/MWh. It says France should carry a premium. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Jane Baird)