Europe Power-Sun, warmth push spot prices lower

PARIS/FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Low demand for electricity combined with ample solar power in Germany continued to push European spot power prices lower on Monday, traders said. Temperatures in the region are some 4 degrees above seasonal averages and should remain at those levels until Wednesday in Germany and Friday in France, weather forecasters showed. The sunny conditions boosted renewables in Germany, and traders said they expected more wind power towards the end of the week. Germany's day-ahead baseload was 20 cents down at 41.0 euros ($54.38) a megawatt hour, the lowest since Feb. 14, according to Reuters OTC market data. The peakload contract fell by 3.50 to 43.40 euros, its lowest level since Dec. 30, 2009. The French spot contract eased by 75 cents to 40.75 euros. The week-ahead price in Germany fell by 2.25 euros to 36.50 euros, its lowest since Aug. 2, 2011, while the French contract rose by 1.75 euros on evidence cooler weather would return. In thermal plant outage notices, RWE said it took the Weisweiler H brown coal block of 592 MW offline up to Wednesday. Swiss nuclear operator Axpo said its Beznau 2 unit of 365 MW would remain offline for a defective pump part to be fixed after the unit was switched off late on March 23. Elsewhere, low water levels that could affect the size of cargoes able to sail were recorded again on the Rhine, an important shipping route for commodities including coal and for Swiss imports. Power curve prices came under pressure from lower coal and carbon prices, while prompt gas was higher and oil rebounded from earlier losses. Cal '12 baseload shed 50 cents to 51.30 euros, its lowest also since Feb. 14, and the French contract fell by 60 cents to 51.95 euros. ($1 = 0.7540 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jane Baird)