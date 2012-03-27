FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Power-Spot prices lower on solar, wind power
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 27, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 6 years

Europe Power-Spot prices lower on solar, wind power

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Low demand for electricity
combined with ample solar and wind power in Germany pushed
European spot power prices lower on Tuesday, traders said.	
    Temperatures in the region are some 4 degrees above seasonal
averages and should remain at those levels until Wednesday in
Germany and Friday in France, weather forecasters said. 	
    The sunny conditions boosted renewables in Germany, and
traders said they expected more wind power as well in the next
few days.	
    Nuclear power capacity availability in France had also
improved. 	
    Germany's day-ahead baseload was down 3.30 euros at
37.75 euros ($50.29) a megawatt hour, according to Reuters OTC
market data. 	
    The French spot contract eased by 1.75 cents to
39.00 euros.	
    Brent crude steadied at over $125 a barrel on Tuesday as the
market weighed mounting concerns about global supply against a
possible release of U.S. emergency reserves to bring down rising
fuel costs.	
    Cal '12 baseload rose by 30 cents to 51.60 euros,
and the French contract firmed by 30 cents to 52.50 euros.
($1 = 0.7540 euros)	
	
($1 = 0.7506 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jane Baird)

