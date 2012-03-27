Europe Power-Spot prices lower on solar, wind power

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Low demand for electricity combined with ample solar and wind power in Germany pushed European spot power prices lower on Tuesday, traders said. Temperatures in the region are some 4 degrees above seasonal averages and should remain at those levels until Wednesday in Germany and Friday in France, weather forecasters said. The sunny conditions boosted renewables in Germany, and traders said they expected more wind power as well in the next few days. Nuclear power capacity availability in France had also improved. Germany's day-ahead baseload was down 3.30 euros at 37.75 euros ($50.29) a megawatt hour, according to Reuters OTC market data. The French spot contract eased by 1.75 cents to 39.00 euros. Brent crude steadied at over $125 a barrel on Tuesday as the market weighed mounting concerns about global supply against a possible release of U.S. emergency reserves to bring down rising fuel costs. Cal '12 baseload rose by 30 cents to 51.60 euros, and the French contract firmed by 30 cents to 52.50 euros. ($1 = 0.7540 euros) ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jane Baird)