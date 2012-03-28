Europe Power-More wind power supply curbs spot price

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Rising wind power production raised supply in the key European power markets Germany and France on Wednesday while high temperatures curbed demand, which depressed spot power prices. German day ahead baseload was off 4.10 euros a megawatt hour at 33.60 euros a megawatt hour day-on-day while French Thursday delivery lost 1 euro to 38 euros. Temperatures in the region are some 4 degrees above seasonal averages and should remain at those levels until Thursday, weather reports said. But from Friday, top daytime temperatures will retreat from 22 degrees at current to 17 degrees on Friday and 14 degrees at best on Saturday. E.ON's Wilhelmshaven coal-fired block of 757 MW was offline due to boiler problems with view to reopening on Friday, according to E.ON's websites. The nuclear maintenance season is about to start, with RWE's Gundremmingen B due to close for six weeks from Friday. But this will coincide with a quiet fortnight for demand starting next week due to the upcoming Easter holidays. Prices along the forwards power curve rose alongside carbon, gas and coal prices gains, although crude oil fell on prospects for a strategic U.S. reserves release. Cal '12 baseload rose by 40 cents to 52.0 euros in Germany, and the same French contract firmed by 15 cents to 52.40 euros. Deutsche Bank Research (DBR) said in a note that the German curve may be undervalued and not reflect coming capacity withdrawals, especially given that CO2 rights to cover power output will be 100 percent auctioned from next year. The DBR base case envisages Cal '13 baseload at an average 55.10 euros, 2014 delivery at 55.50 euros and 2015 delivery at 58.2 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by Alison Birrane)