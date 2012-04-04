Europe Power-Cooler outlook lifts day ahead price

* Changeable April weather turns cold, boosts demand * Nuclear outages in Germany add up * Forwards prices little changed FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Advancing low pressure fronts brought cooler weather prospects in Germany and France, lifting prompt power prices as demand rose, while some supply tightness in Germany made itself felt. "Lower wind power output and nuclear outages have tightened supply while there is more demand than anticipated," one trader said. German Thursday delivery baseload was 2.60 euros up at 50.00 euros a megawatt hour. French day ahead delivery baseload was 25 cents up at 48.90 euros. Wind power output is seen falling towards zero over coming days. It will recapture a level of 10,000 MW of capacity use at the long holiday weekend but that will be at a time of weak demand. Meanwhile, German utility E.ON's big Brokdorf nuclear reactor will now stay out until April 11, the operator said on its website, adding yet another day to an unscheduled outage begun on March 28. E.ON under long-term schedules will take the 1,480 MW Grohnde reactor offline for two weeks from Friday, already running it at half load on Thursday. RWE's Gundremmingen B reactor is undergoing maintenance until mid-May. Temperatures will be between 6 and 12 degrees Celsius by Saturday, down from 10 to 16 degrees on Wednesday, with showers and wind. The weather so far in April has been very changeable from day to day. Power curve prices were little changed although French Cal '13 was a little higher. Oil slipped on demand worries in the United States and Spain and on news that Saudi Arabia would probably keep output high. Coal and gas prices were also lower while carbon slipped yet again after a slight recovery from its new record lows posted on Monday and Tuesday. German Cal '13 baseload power in OTC trading was 5 cents down on the day at 51.30 euros, near a level last seen on March 26 and on Feb. 14. French Cal '13 base was 20 cents up at 51.90 euros. Energy exchange EEX and Expex Spot said in a joint statement that power futures traded in March totalled 81.1 terawatt hours (TWh) in the derivatives market, less than half the 162.7 TWh traded in March 2011. But spot volumes in the market for Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland taken together totalled 27,091,194 MWh in March, up 7.8 percent from the same month a year earlier. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)