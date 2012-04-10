Europe Power-Prices rise with cold weather, less wind

FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Lower wind and solar power output combined with cooler weather forecasts lifted European spot power prices on Tuesday, after a four-day Easter break. In the German spot market, day ahead base was up 7.15 euros at 51.65 euros a megawatt hour for Wednesday delivery. Peakload for Wednesday jumped 7.90 euros to 57.40 euros, compared with what Tuesday power cost last week. In France, the Wednesday delivery contract rose by 9.00 euros to 54.50 euros per megawatt hour. Met office DWD forecast Friday temperatures at just 10 to 14 degrees Celsius compared with a top level of up to 17 degrees on Tuesday, and modest wind supply up to Thursday. In France, rainy and grey weather was expected to last all week while temperatures were seen to fall slightly. Point Carbon, a ThomsonReuters company, forecast German power consumption to rise to just under 68,000 GW on Wednesday from 65,000 MW on Tuesday while next week's average was seen at 62,700 MW. It also said there was currently limited import availability from the Nordic market. German nuclear power supply is running at just two thirds of the installed total as two maintenance periods coincide with an unscheduled stoppage of E.ON's Brokdorf plant. But this plant will restart gradually on Wednesday and run at full load on Thursday, if current indications materialise. Weather through the rest of April and May will be cool and changeable in western, northern and central Europe, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a seasonal update released on Tuesday, citing low pressure in the region. Most power curve prices were weighed down by weaker coal, oil and carbon prices. Traders said the shortened post-Easter week made for quiet conditions which apart from energy also depressed equities prices. Germany's Cal '13 baseload was unchanged at 51.40 euros while the French contract fell by 35 cents to 51.75 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by David Cowell)