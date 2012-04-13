FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Power-More wind curbs prices despite cold
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 13, 2012

Europe Power-More wind curbs prices despite cold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - A rebound in German
wind power supply for early next week cut electricity prices for
Monday in both the French and German markets, despite forecasts
for colder temperatures next week, traders said.	
    In Germany, Monday delivery baseload shed 3.50 euros a
megawatt hour to 49.10 euros ($64.24), and peakload
remained at 56 euros.	
    The French contract fell by an equivalent amount to 53.00
euros.	
    Wind power supply on Monday and Tuesday will be near 10,000
megawatts of capacity out of an installed total of 29,000 MW,
weather watchers predicted. Peak-time solar power supply will
also be ample.	
    But temperatures in France and Germany are expected to
remain well below seasonal averages. 	
    Temperatures in France will start the week 4 degrees Celsius
below normal before reaching seasonal averages by the end of the
week. Consumption will start at 68,000 MW before falling back by
Friday to 63,000 MW.	
    German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to
April 20 is likely to rise by 3.8 percent as operators ramp up
capacity again after Easter, data from energy bourse EEX
showed.   	
    Along the curve, the benchmark German and French Cal '13
supply contracts edged 10 cents higher to 51.60 euros and 52.10,
respectively, on bullish signals from the gas and carbon
markets. 	
($1 = 0.7644 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jane
Baird)

