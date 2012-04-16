Europe Power-Curve prices plummet with fuels, CO2

* German Year 2013 at lowst since late Jan * Spot prices up on lasting cold FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - Falling energy and carbon rights prices sent European power forwards down sharply in Monday trading, with Germany's benchmark Cal '13 position at a near three-month low and the corresponding French contract at a two-month low. "There's sales pressure from fuels and the economy," one trader said. German Cal '13 baseload for power delivery next year was at 51.15 euros ($67) a megawatt hour in the OTC market, down 40 cents from Friday and at its lowest level since Jan. 24. French Cal '13, at 51.50 euros, was down 60 cents from Friday and at its lowest since Feb 15. Crude oil prices fell by over $1 to below $120/barrel and north European coal was $1 down from Friday as growing worries about the global economy from Europe to China reinforced concerns about slowing demand. EU carbon prices fell nearly 5 percent as buying evaporated in the face of flagging energy prices and heightened concerns about the euro zone economy and Spain's ability to manage its debt. At 0956 GMT, the benchmark December 2012 EU Allowance was trading at 6.90 euros on ICE , down 35 cents from Friday's close, overturning five successive days of gains. In contrast to the curve, spot power was mostly higher in Germany and France as demand kicked in again following the end of a holiday period wrapped around the Easter celebrations on April 6 through 9. Expectations of cool weather over the next three days also pushed up nearby demand while stronger wind power supply offset some of the bullishness. In Germany, Tuesday delivery baseload power was 65 cents up at 49.75 euros. The same French contract rose by 6.90 euros to 59.90 euros . In outage news, Switzerland's Beznau 2 nuclear reactor restarted power production on April 15 after a three-week stoppage, operator Axpo said, confirming announcements late on Friday the outage would end at the weekend. France's 900 MW Cinon B1 reactor stopped for an unplanned outage, operator EDF said. Temperatures will stay at around 8 to 11 degrees to Tuesday, then rise by 2 degrees on Wednesday and possibly jump to a range of 13 to 16 degrees on Thursday, German met office DWD said. Elsewhere in European energy news, French utility GDF Suez has agreed to buy the 30 percent of British power producer International Power it does not already own in a 6.8 billion pounds move. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)