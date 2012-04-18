Europe Power-Prices edge higher on weather, nuclear

* Less wind, tight nuclear capacity support spot prices * High solar output, rising temps counterbalance trend FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - Lower wind output in Germany and a tighter French nuclear availability lifted European prompt power prices on Wednesday although high solar power output and lower demand restrained gains. In France, the baseload contract for delivery on Thursday gained 1.30 euros to 54 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. The German contract was up 45 cents at 50.70 euros. Traders pointed to German wind data showing a more rapid decline of capacity use to below 5,000 MW was likely on Thursday, of zero MW for most of Friday and Saturday, while low levels under 5,000 MW were also forecast for Monday. Adding to this renewable supply tightness, they also cited French reactor start-up delays, without giving details. But solar output in midday peak hours will be over 80 percent of availably capacity until Tuesday, weather data showed, which suggested ample supply. Temperatures will rise to 10 to 16 degrees Celsius by Friday from 7 to 15 degrees recorded on Wednesday, pushing consumption forecasts lower. Switzerland's Goesgen nuclear reactor said it is preparing to shut for maintenance in early June while the reactor at Muehleberg is set to begin its outage in the first half of August, according to spokesmen. Leibstadt and Beznau outages will not be flagged before they take place, their operators said. Along the forwards power curve, German Cal '13 baseload for power delivery next year was steady at 51.00 euros, near its three-month low it had hit on Monday when oil and coal plummeted. The same French contract inched 10 cents higher to 51.60 euros, having fallen sharply as well this week. Oil slipped below $118 on a stronger dollar and euro zone economic concerns, having risen overnight, and coal also posted lossses. But gas and carbon prices staged gains. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)