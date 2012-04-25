FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Power-Down on bearish weather, fuels
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 25, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Power-Down on bearish weather, fuels

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Spot prices fall on more wind, warmer weather
    * Nearby outlook stays bearish due May 1 holiday
    * German Cal '13 at new 3-month low

    FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Most European spot
electricity prices fell further on Wednesday on warmer weather
and more German wind power supply while the May 1 holiday in
major countries weighed on demand.	
    Germany's baseload contract for Thursday delivery fell by 2
euros a megawatt hour to 42.20 euros while the same
French contract dropped by 40 cents to 45 euros. The
French peakload contract however rose 1.40 euros to 50.75 euros.	
    "More supply and less demand make for an easy explanation in
Germany. In France, the base price fall could have been stronger
was it not for nuclear tightness and some nervousness about
strikes, which lifted the peak," one trader said.	
    Weather data showed German wind power supply will rise from
well under 7,500 MW of capacity use on Wednesday to over 10,000
on Thursday and a 15,000 MW peak early Friday, falling again
thereafter. This should boost supply.	
    Temperatures will rise to between 25 and 30 degrees on
Saturday compared with a wide range of 9 to 18 degrees on
Wednesday, depending on the region, met office DWD said.	
    This will curb demand, which will be further weakened by the
May 2 holiday in Germany and France. As it falls on next
Tuesday, some businesses will close entirely on the bridge day
next Monday, or sizeable numbers of employees will stay away.	
    In France, strikers said they will halt E.ON's coal and gas
plants on Thursday over plans by the utility to close five coal
blocks, but E.ON said it had not been planning to operate the
plants anyway as there was a demand lull. 	
    Also, maintenance workers of EDF contractor Spie Nucleaire
at the Bugey and Cruas nuclear plants said they would be joining
in ongoing strike action at Cattenom and Fessenheim over pay,
but no impact on production was expected.	
    A fire in the engine room of the Fessenheim 2 unit was put
out quickly without any impact, operator EDF
said. 	
    Along the power curve, the Cal '13 baseload contract in
France was down 35 cents at 51 euros and the same in Germany was
at 50.50 euros, off 15 cents. BY1DE-1Y 	
    Traders cited weaker coal and carbon, while oil and gas made
some gains again after losses this week.   	
    UK-based trading platform Griffin Markets Group said it will
introduce a multilateral trading facility (MTF) for European
over-the-counter (OTC) energy markets in the third quarter of
the year, and would soon open a German office in
Berlin. 	
	
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Gus Trompiz, editing by William
Hardy)

