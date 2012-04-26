FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Power-Lower wind lifts prompt prices
April 26, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Power-Lower wind lifts prompt prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Spot prices up on wind lull
    * Curve takes lead from recovering oil

    FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - European spot electricity
prices rebounded on Thursday after sharp falls the previous day
as waning German wind power supply lent support.	
    Germany's baseload contract for Friday delivery gained the 2
euros a megawatt hour it had lost a day earlier and stood at
44.25 euros while the same French contract gained 2.10
euros to 47.10 euros. 	
    "Less supply is forecast from renewables up to the weekend
and there could be some delay to French nuclear plant restarts,"
one trader said.	
    Weather data showed German wind power operators will be able
to tap around 5,000 MW of installed capacity during the course
of Friday compared with projections earlier in the week of up to
15,000 MW being available on that day.	
    Swiss Alpine water reservoir levels returned to 14-year lows
last week due to cold weather, weekly statistics showed. This is
a pointer to lower hydroelectric power availability. 	
    But temperatures will now rise to a range between 17 and 29
degrees maximum on Saturday/Sunday compared with a wide range on
Thursday between 13 and 22 degrees, German met office DWD said.	
    This will curb demand, which will be further weakened by the
May 2 holiday in Germany and France.	
    In France, a one-day strike at some E.ON coal and gas plants
was ending on Thursday. E.ON had said it was planning to produce
on Thursday anyway.	
    Along the power curve, the Cal '13 baseload contract in
France was up 15 cents at 51.20 euros and the same position in
Germany was unchanged at 50.50 euros, having initially trended
lower in early morning trading. BY1DE-1Y 	
    Traders said power was tracking firmer oil prices, where
some optimism returned after earlier price falls. Coal and gas
prices were steady.  	
    European emissions rights last regained ground, having
dipped 1.5 percent in the morning amid caution on EU efforts to
withhold supply from the 2013-2020 phase of the trading scheme.
<0#CFI:>	
	
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)

