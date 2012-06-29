FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Power-Forward prices rise on eurozone hopes
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 29, 2012 / 6:07 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Power-Forward prices rise on eurozone hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Germany's Monday contract rise on low wind, solar output
    * French spot prices fall on nuclear capacity rebound

    PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - European forward electricity
prices rose on Friday, underpinned by a rise in oil prices
prompted by hopes eurozone leaders are moving towards a solution
to the debt crisis. 
    The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany BY1DE-1Y was up 55 cents
to 48.8 euros per megawatt hour and France's year-ahead contract
BY1FR-1Y rose 40 cents to 50.15 euros per MWh.
    Oil rallied with other commodities and the euro, rising by
$3 a barrel after European leaders agreed on a strategy to
tackle soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, but it was
still set for the deepest quarterly loss since 2008. 
    In the spot market, power prices for Monday delivery
fell 73 cents to 47.5 euros a megawatt hour in France on
expectations for a rebound in nuclear capacity on Monday after
the record low levels reached this week.
    High levels of hydropower reserves in France are also adding
pressure to the French day-ahead contract, traders said.
    Germany's day-ahead baseload was 2.2 euros up on the
day at 46.95 euros per MWh on forecast for low levels of wind
and solar power production, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data
show.
    On the demand side, lower consumption is also expected in
France, Germany and the Netherlands, weighing on spot prices.

 (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.