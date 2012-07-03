Europe Power-Curve up slightly as fuel prices firm

* Forward up as oil, stocks rises create better sentiment * Spot prices down on ample solar, hydro supply FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - European forward power prices edged higher on Tuesday as a jump in oil prices led price gains in fuels, while the prompt eased under the weight of more solar and hydro power availability. The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany for baseload power next year gained 20 cents to 48.70 euros ($61) a megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. France's equivalent year-ahead contract rose slightly to 49.90 euros. Brent futures rose above $100 a barrel as investors bet on further policy action to support global economic growth and as tension over Iran caused concerns about supply. A strike in Norway also kept supply concerns in focus. Financial markets, including European shares, rallied as expectations rose that major central banks will take more action to support the world economy, which has been battered by the euro zone debt crisis. "The equities and oil gains brought some better sentiment into European power," one trader said. By contrast, Germany's OTC day-ahead base price eased 20 cents to 47.25 euros. The day-ahead French price dropped 10 cents to 46.90 euros. Wind power output was likely to be down until Saturday at least, weather data showed. But solar availability will be high, and the influx of rainwater and the Alpine snow melt will provide for ample hydroelectric availability, traders said. They said this overrode the impact of a high level of French nuclear outages and a reactor outage extension in Germany, where EnBW pushed back the reopening of its Philippsburg 2 plants by five days to July 11. The 1,458 MW plant has been offline since end-May. Temperatures were climbing but are to remain neutral for consumption. By Friday, they were seen between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius in the east and between 20 and 26 degrees in the west. This temperature range obviates the need for heating, while not yet triggering much demand for air conditioning. E.ON obtained gas price concessions from its main supplier Gazprom, among other European firms. The German utility said the concession would have a positive impact of about 1 billion euros on its half-year results, which boosted its shares. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jane Baird)