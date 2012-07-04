Europe Power-German spot falls on higher renewable output

* French day-ahead supported by nuclear outages * EDF's nuclear capacity forecast hitches worrying-traders PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - German spot power prices fell on Wednesday, dragged down by expectations for higher solar and wind electricity output, while a high level of offline nuclear capacity kept the French day ahead contract steady. Germany's OTC day-ahead base price eased 1.1 euros to 46.15 euros per megawatt hour. The day-ahead French price remained flat at 46.90 euros per MWh. Solar production in Germany was expected around 5,200 MW, or 160 MW higher than on Tuesday, offsetting slightly higher consumption, Thomson Reuters Carbon Point analysts wrote. "France's spot is still a bit high, it's linked to unplanned outages at nuclear plants but there should be restarts in the next few months," a trader said. Nuclear outages at EDF's 19 plants are near a record high, with off-line capacity at 20,600 MW, or 32.6 percent, according to Reuters data. A persistent gap between the French electricity grid's forecasts of available nuclear power and the amount that eventually feeds into the network is discouraging participation in a small power market with little price movement, traders said. The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany for baseload power next year edged up 10 cents to 48.80 euros ($61.52) a megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. France's equivalent year-ahead contract rose slightly to 50 euros. "Since June 25, France's benchmark 2013 contract baseload has traded between 49.9 and 50.2, in a very tight range. It's a wait-and-see market," a trader said. Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day, as investors returned their focus to the grim global economic backdrop, though expectations of fresh stimulus measures limited losses. World shares, the euro and sterling also fell on Wednesday as weak data highlighted the headwinds facing the global economy, though hopes of more monetary stimulus from central banks limited the falls. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)