Europe Power-Forward prices rise on higher oil

* German day-ahead contract falls with consumption * French spot rises as nuclear availability still low PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - European forward electricity prices rose on Thursday, on the back of an increase in oil prices, while German spot prices fell on higher wind power output and lower consumption. The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany for baseload power next year rose 5 cents to 48.85 euros ($61.11) a megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. France's equivalent year-ahead contract rose 15 cents to 50.15 euros. Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel on Thursday on fears Norway's oil output could be cut sharply after oil companies including Statoil called for a lockout in a bid to end a strike by offshore workers. But prices fell from intra-day highs after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced it would cut its main interest rate. In the spot market, Germany's OTC day-ahead base price eased 65 cents to 45.5 euros per megawatt hour. The day-ahead French price rose 1.23 euros to 48.13 euros per MWh. "In Germany, lower consumption, higher import and slightly higher wind power production are expected to have a stronger bearish impact than the bullish impact from lower solar production," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Thursday. Solar production in Germany was seen decreasing around 1,370 MW to around 4 GW, while wind power output was expected to edge up to about 2.5 GW. Traders said the low level of nuclear power availability kept the day-ahead French contract at high levels. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)