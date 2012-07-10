Europe Power-More wind power weighs on spot

* Higher wind power supply prospects curb prices * Curve off with oil, gas after Norway strike halted FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - European prompt electricity prices fell on Tuesday as more wind power was forecast for Germany after days of a lull and as the resolution of the Norwegian oil and gas strike weighed on the curve. Germany's OTC day-ahead base price for Wednesday delivery was 50 cents down at 46.25 euros ($57)a megawatt hour. The same French contract was 85 cents down on a beginning of the relaxation of the tight nuclear supply situation. Weather data showed likely German wind power supply at 5 GW on Wednesday and treble that late on Thursday into Friday. Solar output during midday peaks will likely be around 10 to 15 GW up to Monday. Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages, with plenty of sunshine, interspersed with rainfall. This low-pressure front scenario is largely energy-neutral. Germany's Philippsburg 2 nuclear plant is now expected back online on July 20 rather than 13, according to operator EnBW. French EDF restarted its 1,335-megawatt (MW) St-Alban-St-Maurice 2 nuclear reactor after a brief outage of less than an hour. The two-week old oil and gas workers strike in Norway ended after the government intervened and ordered a last-minute settlement to prevent a full closure of its oil industry. UK gas prices plunged 7 percent and oil fell to $99 on Norway and prospects of lower Chinese demand. Coal and carbon prices were also weaker. Forward power was down in both markets. The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany for baseload power next year eased by 30 cents to 48.25 euros ($59). France's equivalent year-ahead contract was down 25 cents at 49.80 euros. German power from wind and solar generation rose 19 percent and 45 percent respectively year-on-year in the first six months of the year, according to preliminary data from industry group BDEW. This reflected favourable weather and a rush of investment in more solar capacity early in the year. Elsewhere, steelmakers said they may review their full year output projection after first half output lagged the year ago by 5.7 percent. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)