Europe Power-Spot rises on lower wind, solar output
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 12, 2012 / 5:32 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Power-Spot rises on lower wind, solar output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* German renewable production seen down
    * Low French temperatures keep consumption steady

    PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose
on Thursday, boosted by a fall in renewable power production in
Germany, while positive U.S. job data helped forward contracts
contain losses.
    "Tomorrow looks bullish. Both wind and solar power
production are going to drop out of the system," Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon analysts wrote in a note.
    Germany's OTC day-ahead base price for Friday
delivery was 5.7 euros up day-on-day at 47 euros ($57.26) a
megawatt hour, more than making up the previous day's losses.
    The same French contract was 3.13 euros up as
nuclear reactor supply slowly picks up but remains
tight. 
    Temperatures in France are expected to fall further below
seasonal averages over the next four days, with the gap reaching
3.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday as rain and a heavy cloud coverage
continues to hang over northern Europe.
    France's hydropower reserves reached 81 percent this week,
19 points higher than at the same time last year.
    Along the forward curve, German Cal' 13 baseload
stood 20 cents lower at 48 euros. France's equivalent year-ahead
contract was 50 cents up at 50.25 euros.
    Oil prices trimmed earlier losses on Thursday, bouncing back
above $99 after U.S. data showed new jobless claims fell to the
lowest level in four years. 
    European carbon hit a near three-week low on Thursday,
dragged down by weaker equity markets across Europe as the euro
slumped to a two-year low against the dollar, traders said.
($1 = 0.8208 euros)

 (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
