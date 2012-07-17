Europe Power-Curve edges up as oil pulls back

* German, French forward contracts rise as QE eyed * Lower wind output, sunnier weather boost German spot * French spot falls, nuclear output unchanged PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - Europe's forward power prices edged up on Tuesday, tracking a rise in oil prices that was later dampened by uncertainty over the outlook for a fresh round of U.S. monetary stimulus, while German spot prices rose and those in France eased. Germany's contract for baseload next year, Cal '13, rose 23 cents to 48.23 euros ($58.90) a megawatt hour, while the equivalent French contract was 35 cents up at 50.05 euros. Brent crude pared gains on Tuesday in choppy trade after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not indicate the central bank was closer to offering extra support to the U.S. economy. In Germany, the ZEW investor sentiment index dropped for a third consecutive month in July, but the think-tank said expectations may have now hit bottom and that the outlook for the rest of the year should prove stable, helping expectations for stronger power consumption. In the spot market, Wednesday delivery baseload power in Germany rose 25 cents to 45.50 euros but in France it more than erased the previous day's rise by falling to 43 euros. Online nuclear capacity in France was at 43 MW, with 20 MW offline. Temperatures in the two countries are on a rising trend and were expected to increase by 1.6 degrees Celsius in Germany on Wednesday to 19.5 degrees on average, and by 1.8 degrees Celsius in France to 22.1 degrees, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote. As a result, consumption is expected higher in both France and Germany, closing in on seasonal averages, with more people turning on air conditioning systems. On the production side, German wind power output was expected to fall by 1.5 GW on Wednesday, more than offsetting a 250 MW increase in solar electricity production, according to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Anthony Barker)