Europe Power-German Cal '13 at 4-week low early

* Forwards prices follow weaker fuels * Spot prices firmer but fail to set a curve trend * Warmer weather means more solar but less wind FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Europe's German power curve benchmark touched a four-week low in early trading on Monday amid weaker fuels prices and on weakened prospects for a summer heatwave. Traders said that lower carbon, coal and oil prices were weighing on sentiment. "The absence of many operators in the holiday season also does little to help create any bullish factors," one said. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract hit 47.80 euros a megawatt hour BY1DE-1YY, down 35 cents from Friday and the lowest since June 21 when it hit 47.75 euros. The equivalent French contract was unchanged from Friday's close at 49.75 euros. Brent crude slipped to $104 as fears about the global economy returned to the forefront due to worries that Spain may not be able to avoid a costly sovereign bailout. Assets such as equities and the euro also fell. Coal for 2013 cif Europe was down $2 from Friday index indications at $96.60/tonne and carbon for Dec 13 down 4.7 percent at 7.29 euros/tonne. Spot power gained 2.50 euros for day ahead baseload delivery in Germany to 44 euros BD1DE-D and 2.25 euros in France to 46 euros, compared with levels paid on Friday for Monday power. Traders cited lower wind power levels and uncertainty over French nuclear availability this week, adding German solar output was expected to rise as a high pressure front has arrived. Midday peaktime levels of solar capacity were anticipated between 15 and 20 GW for the coming four days while wind levels should stay well below 5 GW throughout the week, traders said. EnBW's Philippsburg 2 reactor returned to the grid after maintenance last Friday as scheduled. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jason Neely)