Europe Power-Spot prices ease on end-week lull

* Lower business activity weighs on day-ahead contracts * Forwards rebound on oil after trading at four-week lows on Weds PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices eased on Thursday, pressured by lower end of week consumption and ample solar power supplies expected in the region. The German day-ahead baseload contract fell by over one euro to 47.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over the counter market. The French equivalent contract eased by 50 cents to 48.50 euros. "Consumption in Germany is expected to drop slightly tomorrow compared to yesterday's forecast for today mainly on the back of the weekly business cycle," an analyst with Point Carbon said, adding that consumption was likely to increase a touch in France in the morning due to cloud coverage. In Germany, solar levels are expected to remain high with a possible small increase during the peak hours of the day. The unplanned outage of the 1,300-MW Penly 1 reactor on Thursday brought some support to the day-ahead contract without however turning the bearish trend into a positive one. Along the curve, 2013 baseload contracts in both countries rose back a touch on higher oil prices after they traded at four-week lows on Wednesday. Oil futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday, with Brent above $105 a barrel, after Europe's central bank pledged it would protect the euro zone from collapse, while U.S. data showed jobless claims fell last week. The 2013 delivery contract for baseload in Germany rose by 25 cents to 47.95 euros per MWh while the French contract firmed by 5 cents to 49.70 euros. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by William Hardy)