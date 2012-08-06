Europe Power-Prompt down on German reactor return, renewables

* Gundremmingn C reactor online, still at reduced load * More wind, solar power supply on its way * Curve prices gain, overriding fuels FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Forecasts for higher renewable power alongside the return of a German nuclear reactor weighed down European prompt power on Monday, despite one French and two Swiss outage reports. Traders cited subdued demand although temperatures turned a little lower early in the week. They pointed to continuing summer holidays in parts of the region, which dampens consumption. They also cited more German wind and solar output. The German contract for Tuesday baseload fell by 3.50 euros to 40.75 euros ($50) per megawatt hour, while the same French contract shed 1 euro to 42.50 euros/MWh. RWE's Gundremmingen C, which restarted on Sunday, was last operating at two thirds of capacity and meant to return to full load later on Monday. EDF's Penly 2 reactor had trouble restarting early on Monday but was due to restart later. In neighbouring Switzerland, both the small Muehleberg reactor and the country's biggest, Leibstadt, have now started their maintenance outages for four and seven weeks respectively. Forward contracts in both France and Germany were driven up by spillover from recent oil gains, although oil softened, with Germany's Cal '13 at a one-month high of 48.85 euros, up 10 cents from Friday. France's 2013 contract for baseload power also rose by 10 cents to 50.85 euros. In bourse statistics, the Epex Spot in Paris reported that German, French, Austrian and Swiss spot trading (day ahead and intraday) volume had risen by 7.8 percent to 27.8 terawatt hours (TWh) in July, compared with 25.8 TWh a year earlier. The German/French power derivatives market operated by EEX saw an 18.1 percent volume fall year-on-year to 58.7 TWh in the month of July. ($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)