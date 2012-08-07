Europe Power-German Cal '13 at two month high

* Cal '13 position highest since May 30 in OTC trading * Traders cite low North Sea oil and gas * French nuclear also tight, lifting prompt * German Gundremmingn C reactor still at reduced load FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - European power forwards in both France and Germany were driven higher by oil and gas price gains on Tuesday and a tight prompt market in which French nuclear capacity was tight. Germany's Cal '13 baseload for power delivery next year hit a two-month high in OTC trading of 49.10 euros ($61) per megawatt hour, up 25 cents from Monday. This was the highest level since May 30, according to Reuters data. The less liquid French 2013 contract rose by 10 cents to 50.95 euros, the highest since May 1. The equivalent contracts on the EEX bourse also traded at two- and three-month highs respectively. Oil stayed above $110 after jumping by $1 on supply worries related to anticipated record low production in the North Sea in September, combined with Middle East tensions and the start of hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico. British gas also rose as low North Sea supplies left the system undersupplied and dependent on LNG import supply. Apart from the bullish fuels, financial markets also advanced on positive U.S. economic data and hopes for euro zone action, which also supported the carbon price. However, industrial orders in Germany fell more than expected in June, Economy Ministry data showed. In spot trading, prices were lifted by a mixture of lower renewable power forecasts, rising temperatures and tight French nuclear supply, although demand remained subdued. Spot prices for Wednesday baseload rose by 3.25 euros in Germany to 44 euros, while the same French contract gained 1.40 euros to 43.90 euros/MWh. French reactor Penly 2 rejoined the grid,, but over a third of French nuclear capacity is currently offline. Germany's Gundremmingen C reactor of 1,344 MW, which restarted on Sunday, still saw a load drop of 480 MW as it was revving up after its three-week annual standstill. Wind power output in Germany will fall to fell under 5 GW on Wednesday and towards zero on Thursday, according to weather data. In utility news, E.ON said first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be "around 6.7 billion euros", up from 4.3 billion a year ago. This came ahead of detailed results due on Aug. 13 and showed Germany's biggest power firm may be turning the corner after the country's nuclear exit ravaged its earnings last year. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)