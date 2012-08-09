FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Power-French spot power eases on low demand
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 9, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Europe Power-French spot power eases on low demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* French spot still high for August due to nuclear outages
    * Colombian coal railway strike supports

    PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Spot prices for French power eased
on Thursday due to lower end-of-week activity, although they
were still higher than usual for August because of significant
nuclear outages.
    The French baseload contract fell by 60 cents to 45.75 euros
($56.31) per megawatt hour (MWh) in the wholesale market, while
the German contract rose by 10 cents to 46.00 euros/MWh.
    The French spot contract usually trades at low levels in
August because of a reduction in demand during the summer
holiday season. This year, however, supply is also lower, with
around a third of EDF's nuclear reactors off-line since
mid-April.
    "Next week is when we see the lowest demand in the year,"
one trader said. "Under normal circumstance the French contract
trades well below Germany's, but this year we have seen the
French contract at a premium over Germany's on a regular basis."
    Along the curve, prices were mixed. Germany's benchmark 2013
contract fell by 5 cents to 49.05 euros/MWh, while the French
contract firmed by 5 cents to 51.00 euros.
    In Belgium, an investigation into possible cracks in the
core tank of a nuclear power plant will close one of its
reactors until the end of August at least, Belgian regulator
FANC said, casting doubt over the government's plan to keep it
open until 2022. [ID:nL6E8J97C0
    Oil rose on Thursday, supported by better-than-forecast data
on U.S. employment and trade, worries about supply disruptions
in the Gulf of Mexico due to a tropical storm and lower Brent
output. 
    Another factor closely watched by markets was the Colombian
railway strike, which was pushing coal prices higher.
 
($1 = 0.8124 euros)

 (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Jane Baird)

