Europe Power-Curve eases on lower prompt, steady oil

* Year Ahead contract down from new 3-month high * French mid-week holiday dampens spot demand, prices FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - European power forwards fell on Tuesday from fresh three-month highs as a pending French holiday cut demand and weighed on spot prices and as global oil held steady. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract BY1DE-1Y for baseload delivery next year was down 10 cents at 49.90 euros ($62) a megawatt hour in over-the-counter trading. OTC forwards on Monday hit their highest levels since early May, driven by oil firming in response to Middle East tensions. The less liquid French Cal '13 baseload power position was steady at 52 euros. Brent crude held steady above $113 as escalating Middle East tensions supported prices but fears about a slowing global economy curbed gains. The German economy grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, slightly more than expected, although economists said the euro zone crisis and slowing global growth may spur a contraction soon. In spot power trading, French prompt baseload for Wednesday when the market there is closed, traded at a typical weekend price of 38.75 euros, 10 euros down on the day. The next French working day, Thursday was 3.25 euros down at 45 euros, compared with what was paid for Tuesday. Tight nuclear power supply in the country is partly offset by low demand in the holiday season. German Wednesday delivery baseload BD1DE-D was down 5 euros at 42.75 euros, as low demand in France means higher supply availability in the neighbouring countries. In corporate news, Germany's biggest power generator RWE posted a drop in first-half net profit, suggesting it is recovering slower from Germany's decision to exit nuclear power than rival E.ON. RWE sees stagnating power demand in Germany this year. While service industries would likely consume more, energy-intensive companies might lower usage, it said. Western Europe would see a similar scenario, while Poland may see usage rise, it added. The group sold 11.4 billion kilowatt hours of power in the first half of 2012, up 8 percent from the same period last year. Its 2013 production is 60 percent sold ahead and 2014's is 30 percent sold ahead, company slides showed. These are typical forward hedge sales made by European generators. ($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jason Neely)