Europe Power-Spot climbs on French, German heat wave

* Heat wave over France to reach Germany on Monday * Consumption peak only partly offset by solar power rise PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - European electricity spot prices climbed on Friday as forecasts for much warmer temperatures in Germany and a continuing heat wave in France boosted consumption expectations for early next week. Germany's Monday delivery baseload was up 3.75 euros day-on-day to 56 euros ($69.23) per megawatt hour, while the equivalent French contract rose 5.50 euros to 57.75 euros a MWh. "The (latest) forecast expects Monday to be the hottest day of the current heat wave on average in Germany," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Friday. "Solar production is forecast to remain healthy but could decrease a bit from the weekend," they said. Temperatures in Germany will reach 25.5 degrees Celsius on average on Monday, up from 19.4 degrees on Friday, boosting expectations for an increase in consumption despite the summer lull as more people use air conditioning systems. A blast of hot Saharan air has already sparked a heat wave alert in southwestern France, with weather forecaster Meteo France warning of temperatures reaching up to 39 degrees Celsius on Friday and reaching 30 degrees across much of the country. Central and northern regions of France will in turn be affected over the weekend and early next week, with the government triggering a level-2 alert on the 1-3 heat wave warning system for 21 of mainland France's 96 "departements". German consumption will rise to 63.5 GW on Monday, almost 2 GW more than on Friday, while in France, power demand will increase by more than 3 GW to about 45.8 GW. On the supply side, French nuclear power capacity remains tight, while a slight increase in German wind and solar power output will fail to offset the consumption increase. Along the forward curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was up 10 cents to 49.5 euros in over-the-counter trading. The equivalent French contract was down 25 cents to 51.50 euros. BY1FR-1Y Brent crude futures for October delivery fell more than 1 percent on Friday on talk of possible releases of U.S. strategic petroleum reserves and expectations that North Sea output will rebound after September production is curbed by maintenance. In corporate news, four sources told Reuters that Germany's biggest power company E.ON was in talks to expand in Turkey by buying a stake in energy firm Enerjisa from Austria's Verbund. In France, the government denied a press report that the chief executive of French power group EDF, Henri Proglio, could be replaced by Guillaume Pepy, the head of state-owned French railways SNCF. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Anthony Barker and David Cowell)