Europe Power-Wind and cooler weather push spot down

* German, French consumption to fall on Monday * 6-GW rise in German wind power output also bearish * EDF's Bugey 3 nuclear reactor back online on Friday PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices fell sharply on Friday, as expectations for a fall in temperatures in France and Germany early next week coupled with a rise in German wind power output dragged down consumption forecasts. Germany's Monday delivery baseload was down 8.25 euros day-on-day to 45.75 euros ($57.57) per megawatt hour, while the equivalent day-ahead French contract fell more than 7 euros to 45 euros per MWh. Temperatures in Germany are expected to fall noticeably over the weekend, reaching 16.3 degrees Celsius on average on Monday, more than four degrees lower than Friday's levels. The same is seen in France, with average temperatures expected to fall almost three degrees to 20.5 degrees on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data. As a result, consumption in the two countries is forecast to fall thanks to lower demand for air conditioning, by 1.5 GW in Germany and 1 GW in France between Friday and Monday. On the supply side, a 6-GW rise in German wind power production over the same period and EDF's 900-MW Bugey 3 nuclear reactor's return to the grid on Friday also helped spot prices fall. Along the power forwards curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year shed 30 cents to 49.7 euros. The equivalent French contract was flat at 51.65 euros. Oil fell below $115 a barrel as signs of weakness in the global economy weighed on the demand outlook, although a host of supply-side concerns kept losses in check. In corporate news, Germany's largest utility E.ON said late on Thursday it will not build extra power capacity based on coal or gas in western Europe until 2020 because the market will be oversupplied until the final shutdown of nuclear generation. And next week, Germany's cabinet will discuss a draft law on expanding the use of offshore windparks to generate electricity, the government said, after ministries reached a compromise on sharing the costs of development. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)