Europe Power-Curve at 3-week lows as oil slips

* Storm misses U.S. oil installations, prices drop * Power curve also influenced by bearish coal, gas, carbon * Prompt up on tight supply, more demand FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - German and French power forwards fell on Wednesday due to falling fuels prices led by oil's decline as Hurricane Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, left U.S. Gulf Coast oil production facilities without significant damage. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was 65 cents down on the day at 49.10 euros ($6,200) a megawatt hour, the lowest level since Aug. 9. The equivalent French contract was 45 cents down at 51.35 euros. Oil slipped to $112 as the hurricane left seaborne oil production rigs unscathed. Worries about supply disruption had sent oil to over $115 on Monday. Coal, carbon and gas prices were also lower. In the spot power market, lower thermal and renewable generation supply and rising demand expectations ahead of cooler weather boosted the day ahead contracts. German Thursday delivery baseload was 1.20 euros up at 53.20 euros. The equivalent day-ahead contract in France, where more nuclear supply is expected, edged 10 cents higher to 52.25 euros. Traders said that export availability was rising. German wind levels were forecast at around 2-3 GW maximum for the rest of the working week, except for a short spike late on Friday, out of 30 GW potential capacity utilisation. Likely production levels were due to fall further into next week, with near zero seen on Sept. 4, according to weather data. Solar production levels will likely be around 7.5 GW at the midday peak time on Thursday and Friday, half their level on Wednesday, but resume a level of 15 GW next Monday. Temperatures will fall to a 17 to 22 degree range by the end of the week, compared with 22 to 30 degrees on Wednesday, German met office DWD said. Air conditioning demand is very low in such a scenario. School holidays in some southern states of Germany also continued, curbing consumption. German utility RWE reported several thermal plant outages, including brown coal plant Weisweiler G's three-day maintenance, which takes 590 MW out of the market. Its gas plant Huckingen A of 300 MW will see an unscheduled downtime until Thursday, while hard coal plant Niederaussem C will lose 150 MW up to Sept. 2, due to boiler problems. German Chancellor Merkel's cabinet approved a draft law to help the expansion of offshore windparks. The sector is hampered by questions over liability regarding delayed cable connections to onshore transmission grids, which has deterred investors. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)