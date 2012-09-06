Europe Power-Spot prices diverge, Germany down

* German solar, wind production to grow sharply * German day ahead base at three-week low * French nuclear reactor Blayais 3 offline unscheduled * German industrial orders rise in July FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German spot electricity prices declined on Thursday due to a sharp increase in wind and solar power forecasts while equivalent French prices rose due to an unexpected reactor outage and rising consumption. German day-ahead baseload power fell around 2.70 euros to 46.10 ezris per megawatt-hour (MWh) while French spot baseload prices traded 1.85 euros higher to 51.75 euros. The German level was the lowest since Aug. 24's 45.75 euros. Wind and solar power production levels for Germany were predicted at 11,552 megawatt-hours per hour on Friday, according to Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company, which had recorded a level of 6,536 MWh/h on Thursday. "Against the background of low pre-weekend demand, the German supply situation is more than comfortable," one trader said. "But it also explains the huge discount to France." The French situation differed in that although reactors were successively brought back from their summer maintenance, the supply balance remained tight. This was because demand is rising fast after the end of nationwide holidays. In addition, Blayais 3 of 900 MW was reported offline in an unscheduled outage, with the restart date unknown. A steam leak at France's oldest nuclear plant Fessenheim made the news late on Wednesday. It triggered a brief fire alert but the government and operator EDF said the incident, in which two workers were slightly hurt, posed no risk. Along the power forwards curve, German and French key positions rose in line with oil, coal and gas prices gains. Oil futures rose towards $114 per barrel, buoyed by expectations the European Central Bank will manage to ease its debt crisis with a new programme of bond purchases. Germany's benchmark baseload year-ahead contract rose by 15 cents on the day to 49.25 euros, while its French equivalent gained 30 cents to 51.70 euros. German industrial orders increased more than forecast in July due to a solid increase in domestic contracts, Economy Ministry data showed, boosting hopes that domestic demand will prop up Europe's largest economy during the euro zone crisis. The country's engineering trade body also raised its forecast for sector output in the full year. (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; editing by William Hardy)