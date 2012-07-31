FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend losses, Bunds gain on ESM concern
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

European shares extend losses, Bunds gain on ESM concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses and German Bund futures hit session highs on Tuesday, with traders citing a media report that German policymakers had reiterated their opposition to giving the European Stability Mechanism a full banking licence.

The Bund future rose as high as 144.43, up 110 ticks on the day. The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.8 percent at 1,064.60 points.

“It’s the finance minister saying there is no need to give the ESM a banking licence. Yes, it’s his view all the time but that’s what’s triggered the sell-off (in equities) and the banks are getting hit,” said Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.