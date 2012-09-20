FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down on China data
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down on China data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European equities were expected to fall on
Thursday, mirroring losses in Asian shares, after a survey showed that
manufacturing activity in China contracted for an 11th month in a row.
    The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) ticked
up to 47.8, from 47.6 in August, while a  sub-index that measures output fell to
47.0, its lowest since November 2011. The 50 mark divides expansion from
contraction. 
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 26
points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 33 to 40
points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 21 to 23
points, or as much as 0.7 percent.
    The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei average fell
1.4 percent. 
    The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.4 percent higher at 1,116.38 points
on Wednesday.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT                                  
                                                LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                1,461.05      0.12 %       1.73
     NIKKEI                                 9,099.31     -1.44 %     -132.9
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                     -0.99 %      -5.14
     EUR/USD                                  1.2992     -0.42 %    -0.0055
     USD/JPY                                   78.11     -0.32 %    -0.2500
     10-YR US TSY YLD                          1.751          --      -0.02
     10-YR BUND YLD                            1.629          --       0.03
     SPOT GOLD                             $1,762.70     -0.37 %     -$6.49
     US CRUDE                                 $91.02     -1.04 %      -0.96
 
    * Asian shares extend fall after China flash PMI             
    * Slowdown worries topple Nikkei from 4-mth high             
    * Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall        
    * Bonds climb on worries over the pace of global growth      
    * Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP                 
    * Gold holds near 6-1/2-month top, China data eyed           
    * Copper slips after China factory data                      
    * Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
