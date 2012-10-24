European Factors to Watch-Shares to rebound on China PMI data

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - European stock markets were set to rise on Wednesday after data from China signalled that a recovery in the world's second-biggest economy was gathering pace, although concerns about company earnings could cap gains. The HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for China climbed to a three-month high of 49.1 in October and new orders and output rose, pointing to a turnaround in the economy. But the recovery is likely to be slow as the PMI stayed below the 50-point level separating expansion from contraction. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 11 to 15 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 42 to 50 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 23 to 30 points, or as much as 0.9 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.7 percent lower on Tuesday at 1,088.71 points, its lowest close since early September. Asian shares cut losses on Wednesday after China data. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.11 -1.44 % -20.71 NIKKEI 8,995.25 -0.21 % -19 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.12 % -0.62 EUR/USD 1.2983 -0.02 % -0.0002 USD/JPY 79.78 -0.08 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.787 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.572 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,710.26 0.13 % $2.17 US CRUDE $87.34 0.77 % 0.67 * Encouraging China PMI halts slide in Asian shares * Nikkei falls, set to snap 7-day winning streak * Weak outlooks doom Dow to worst day in 4 months * Dollar hovers near 3-mth high vs yen; Aussie rises * Copper rebounds from 6-wk low on China optimism * Gold edges up on bargain hunting, near 7-week low * Brent rises towards $109 after China data, but gains capped * TREASURIES-Spain, growth worries propel bond prices