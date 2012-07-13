FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-European Factors to Watch-Shares to rebound after China growth data
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

RPT-European Factors to Watch-Shares to rebound after China growth data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - European shares were set to bounce back on
Friday, mirroring gains in Asian equities, after China's second-quarter growth
data met forecasts but kept expectations alive that officials will take more
steps to stimulate the world's second largest economy.
    Growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier was bang in
line with market expectations but the slowest pace since the January-March
quarter of 2009 and the sixth consecutive quarter of slower growth.
 
    "We feel the numbers are probably the best-case scenario for risk assets, as
the print was just weak enough to keep the markets' anticipation of aggressive
easing alive, while it was not too hot to take this notion away from the
equation," IG Markets said in a note.
    "A closer look at the fixed asset investment and retail sales figures even
suggests we have the platform many have been talking about that should see the
Chinese economy stabilise into the third and fourth quarter, and we feel the
PBOC will keep its pro-growth actions going," it said, referring to the
country's central bank.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 27
points higher, or 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 48 to 50 points,
or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 23 to 24 points,
or as much as 0.8 percent.
    European shares fell 1 percent in the previous session to their
lowest in more than a week.
    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT                                   
                                                 LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                 1,334.76      -0.5 %      -6.69
     NIKKEI                                  8,738.97      0.22 %      18.96
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                       0.84 %       3.94
     EUR/USD                                   1.2206      0.08 %     0.0010
     USD/JPY                                    79.27     -0.01 %    -0.0100
     10-YR US TSY YLD                           1.479          --       0.00
     10-YR BUND YLD                             1.250          --       0.01
     SPOT GOLD                              $1,570.49         0 %      $0.00
     US CRUDE                                  $86.08         0 %       0.00
 
    * Shares jump on relief after China GDP, Caution stays       
    * Nikkei almost flat after China data as worries linger      
    * Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss        
    * Aussie firm after China GDP;Italy downgrade weighs on euro 
    * Brent stays above $100 as supply fears offset China GDP    
    * Gold headed for 2nd losing week as dollar firms            
    * Safe-haven bidding pushes yields near historic lows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.