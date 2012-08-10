European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower on China trade data

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - European shares were set to retreat from a 20-week high in a knee-jerk reaction following poor Chinese trade data on Friday, although losses were seen limited on expectations the country might launch some stimulus measures to boost the economy.

Figures showed China’s exports grew just 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier, much weaker than market expectations for an 8.6 percent rise, while imports grew only 4.7 percent, against predictions for a 7.2 percent gain.

“European markets can expect to open lower ... Once the news has been digested by traders, medium to long-term players should step in as the anticipation for easing will gather momentum,” GFT Markets said in a note.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 17 to 20 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX to fall 41 to 44 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France’s CAC-40 to drop 13 to 15 points, or as much as 0.4 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.5 percent higher at 1,101.01 points on Thursday. The index remained on track to record its 10th straight week of gains, the longest winning streak in seven years. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

