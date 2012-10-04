European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up, focus on ECB

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European shares were set to rise on Thursday, mirroring gains in the United States and Asia, with investors positioning for more soothing data and some clarity on Spain's likely aid request during a European Central Bank press conference after its rate verdict. Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. companies added more jobs than expected last month, while the services sector picked up, suggesting the economy remained on track for modest growth. Focus will be on Thursday's jobless claims data and Friday's non-farm payrolls to see if the numbers surprise on the upside. Some investors expect that the ECB President Mario Draghi may provide hints about Spain's likely move regarding an international bailout following its rate decision. Only 14 of 73 economists polled by Reuters expect it to cut rates. "If Draghi gives any indication that a request from Spain is close or that the conditionality linked to it will not be as strict as we've seen with other bailed out countries, we should see the markets rally," James Hughes, chief market analyst at Alpari, said in a note. "An agreement here will show real progress being made by the eurozone which will undoubtedly be reflected in the markets by an increase in risk appetite." Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 17 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 34 to 37 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to increase 14 to 19 points, or as much as 0.3 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0533 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,450.99 0.36 % 5.24 NIKKEI 8,843.68 1.11 % 96.81 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.12 % 0.61 EUR/USD 1.2924 0.15 % 0.0020 USD/JPY 78.58 0.15 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.634 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.436 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,781.26 0.22 % $3.87 US CRUDE $88.29 0.17 % 0.15 * Asian shares steady, investors wait for more US data * Nikkei up from 4-wk low, tech shares drop on HP warning * Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags * Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data * Yen near 2-week low ahead of BOJ, euro eyes ECB * Gold holds ground; eyes on central banks, U.S. data * Copper slips as growth worries linger; US data eyed * Brent hovers above $108 as economic worries deter investors