FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Factors-Shares set to rise; ECB funding eyed
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 6 years ago

Europe Factors-Shares set to rise; ECB funding eyed

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - European stock index futures signalled early
gains on Tuesday, as the European Central Bank's upcoming liquidity injection
eclipses worries over Greece while recent fears that higher oil prices could
derail the global economic recovery abated as the rally in crude loses steam.  	
    At 0725 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 0.2-0.4 percent.	
    Gains could be limited, however, as Greece's debt troubles remain in the
spotlight. Late on Monday, Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's long-term
ratings to 'selective default', the second ratings agency to cut its rating
after Athens announced a bond swap plan to reduce its debt burden.	
    Germany's Bundestag lower house approved the 130 billion euros ($175
billion) rescue programme for Greece, but Chancellor Angela Merkel faced a
growing revolt in its coalition, and analysts said the outcome of the vote could
weaken her politically and make it harder for her to agree to beef up the
European bailout fund. 	
    On Monday, European indexes ended slightly lower after a late rally in oil
and defensives helped the benchmarks close well above the day's lows.	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 15
percent since mid-December, a rally fuelled in part by the ECB's ultra-cheap
funding, and the benchmark is about the trigger a bullish technical signal known
as a 'golden cross', as its 50-day moving average is about to break above its
200-day average.	
    The technical signal would confirm a shift in mid-term momentum, and usually
means gains in the index six months down the road.	
    Chartists at Societe Generale see 2,635 points as the index's current
target, although in the very short term, a return to the intermediate resistance
around 2,500 points could lead to a pause or a consolidation phase, they said.	
    "We maintain our scenario that the index could reach a peak in spring,
completing the intermediate recovery phase that took shape in autumn 2011. Under
such a scenario, this recovery it is likely to be followed by sharp downleg out
to next autumn," they wrote in a note.	
    Brent crude futures extended their retreat below $124 on Tuesday, reversing
a recent rally that threatened to hurt the global economy, while worries over
supply from the Middle East helped stem the slide. 	
    Also helping the mood on Tuesday morning, a report by the GfK market
research institute showed German consumer morale hit a year-high heading into
March, signalling that the country is weathering the impact of euro zone debt
crisis and could avoid slipping into recession despite contracting last quarter.
 	
    	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0729 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,367.59   0.14 %     1.85
 NIKKEI                              9,722.52   0.92 %    88.59
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       528.52   1.05 %     5.48
 EUR/USD                               1.3436    0.3 %   0.0040
 USD/JPY                                80.62   0.04 %   0.0300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.932       --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.829       --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,773.09   0.37 %    $6.60
 US CRUDE                             $108.34   -0.2 %    -0.22
 	
   	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up, ECB and oil in focus  	
    US STOCKS-Falling oil lifts Wall St to highest since 2008 	
    Nikkei eases, Elpida woes slam chip sector                	
    Brent slips below $124 after rally, supply woes support   	
    FOREX-Yen off lows as exporters buy in month-end trades   	
    TREASURIES-U.S. bonds supported by strong oil, ECB        	
    Gold hovers below $1,770; ECB funding to support          	
    Copper dips on China woes, US data caps losses            	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    BAYER 	
    Quarterly earnings at Germany's largest drugmaker missed expectations on low
sales volumes at its chemicals division as it banks on new drug launches to lift
earnings this year. 	
    	
    TOMTOM 	
    The Dutch navigation and digital map said fourth-quarter sales fell 31
percent to 357 million euros ($478.20 million), in line with forecasts.
 	
	
    PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN  	
    General Motors Co is in advanced discussions to buy a small stake in
the French automaker as part of their proposed strategic alliance in Europe and
elsewhere, sources familiar with the situation said. 	
    	
    ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND 	
    The lender is closing its Australian fixed income, commodity and currency
(FICC) trading desk and moving some of the 80 affected employees and trading to
desks in Singapore and London as the bank shrinks to cut its losses.
 	
    	
    KBC, SANTANDER 	
    Belgian financial group KBC and Spain's top lender Banco Santander have
agreed to merge their Polish units Bank Zachodni WBK and Kredyt Bank, creating a
combined bank worth 5 billion euros, the pair said on Tuesday. 	
    	
    CASINO  	
    The French retailer stuck to its guns in its increasingly protracted wrangle
with Galeries Lafayette, ruling out any sale of its share of their Monoprix
joint venture and saying it would only buy out its partner at a "fair" price.
 	
    	
    BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA  	
    The main foundation shareholder is sounding out creditor banks to sell 13
percent of its controlling stake in the bank to help pay down debt, ANSA
reported on Monday, citing sources.	
    	
    UNICREDIT  	
    Pioneer Investments, the asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit,
sought to assert its independence from its parent company on Monday, warning
that bank owners can "screw up" fund managers if allowed too much control.
 	
    	
    DEUTSCHE BANK  	
    Germany's biggest lender is seeking a new chief executive for its Americas
business after Seth Waugh decided to step down. 	
    	
    TELEPERFORMANCE  	
    The call-centre group posted rises in 2011 revenue and profits that it said
were in line with its targets and forecast continued organic growth and improved
profitability in 2012.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.