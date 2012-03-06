Europe Factors-Shares set to dip; Merck, Peugeot eyed

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - European stock index futures point to a lower open on Tuesday, with shares set to mirror U.S. and Asian losses, with renewed fears of a recession in Europe and a slowdown in growth in resource-hungry China halting a 2-1/2 month stock market rally. At 0723 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.2-0.4 percent. Germany's Merck KGaA will be in focus after missing expectations with its fourth-quarter earnings due to sluggish demand for liquid crystals used in flat screens. Merck's results underscore a relatively poor European earnings season, during which only 49 percent of the STOXX 600 companies have met or beaten estimates, compared with 68 percent of Wall Street's S&P 500 companies that have met or beaten forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. PSA Peugeot Citroen will also be in the spotlight after unveiling details of its 1 billion euro capital increase, to be done at a price of 8.27 euros a share. It represents roughly a 42 percent discount from the stock's closing price of 14.21 euros on Monday. The Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 9.2 percent so far this year, fuelled by the European Central Bank's long-term funding operations, but the rally stalled last week as investors' attention turned to the grim economic outlook for the euro zone. Debt-stricken Greece remains in the spotlight on Tuesday, after major Greek bondholders voiced their support for a deal that would cancel more than 100 billion euros ($132 billion) of its private sector debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros bailout. The lenders, mainly banks, insurers and investment institutions, have to reveal their intentions by Thursday night. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,364.33 -0.39 % -5.3 NIKKEI 9,637.63 -0.63 % -60.96 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 520.93 -1.26 % -6.66 EUR/USD 1.3208 -0.07 % -0.0009 USD/JPY 81.33 -0.23 % -0.1900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.995 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.813 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,702.70 -0.18 % -$3.09 US CRUDE $106.95 0.22 % 0.23 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, growth assets hit by economy worries US STOCKS-Wall St slips as China trims growth target Nikkei slips below 9,700, fears mount of correction Brent rises near $124 on Iran supply worries FOREX-RBA keeps growth currencies under cosh, yen gains Gold holds around $1,700; China growth worry weighs LME copper drops for 3rd day on China demand view COMPANY NEWS: MERCK Germany's Merck missed expectations with its fourth-quarter earnings due to sluggish demand for liquid crystals used in flat screens. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Tuesday that it will carry out a 1 billion euro capital increase at a subscription price of 8.27 euros per share from March 8-21 to fund its alliance with General Motors. RWE Pressure on gas margins and a loss from trading caused Germany's RWE to post a loss of 800 million euros ($1.06 billion) in its Supply & Trading unit in 2011 compared with a loss of 21 million in 2010, it said on Tuesday. LEGRAND Private equity group KKR is to sell up to 12.7 million shares in the French electrical equipment group via an accelerated offering, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said. EDISON, A2A, EDF Italian market regulator Consob dismissed on Monday a press report that it planned to ask France's EDF to raise the price of a bid to buy out minority shareholders in Italian power producer Edison, a source close to Consob said. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said strong vehicle deliveries at the start of the year mean Europe's largest auto maker is on track to reach its goal of becoming the global number one. DAIMLER Daimler will recall more than 103,000 trucks in North America because of potentially faulty fuel lines, the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday. GAM HOLDING Swiss fund manager GAM Holding said it was somewhat optimistic for the coming year even though in 2011 assets under management fell 9 percent to 107 billion Swiss francs as weak markets depressed asset values and clients pulled money.