Europe Factors-Shares to extend losses on Greek concerns

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - European shares are expected to drift lower on Wednesday following a sharp sell-off to a one-month low in the previous session, with persistent concerns related to Greece's attempt to finalise a bond swap deal with its creditors hurting sentiment. Greek private creditors have until Thursday to say whether they will participate in the exchange, a key part of a bailout programme to help Greece to meet a debt repayment. Despite warnings, some Greek pension funds and foreign investors rejected the offer, which will see investors lose almost three-quarters of the value of their holdings. Concerns about the pace of global economic recovery have also prompted investors to trade cautiously. Figures showed that Australia's economy grew just 0.4 percent last quarter, while Brazil saw its economy growing by only 2.7 percent in 2011, against 7.5 percent in 2010, with latest data pointing to only a modest recovery this year. Futures pointed to a weaker open for European shares, with futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC falling 0.1 to 0.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall about 0.2 percent. On Tuesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 2.6 percent at 1,052.11, its lowest finish since Feb. 1, while U.S. shares fell 1.4 to 1.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent to a two-week closing low on Wednesday. UBS said in a note that trading volumes had been low as of March 2, noting that hedge funds remained net buyers, but long-only clients had been net sellers. "The key message is that the excitement post the 8 December LTRO announcement is starting to fade, with flows into cyclicals and financials slowing." Analysts said that a number of key technical levels had been breached, with investors looking to sell on rallies than buying on price dips. The FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped below its 21-day moving average, now at around 1,076 points, and breached the 61.8 percent retracement of its major fall from February to September last year. The index was seen getting some support at its 50-day moving average at 1,050 points. Charts, however, showed the index had potential to recover in the near term as it approached an "oversold" territory, with the 9-day relative strength index at 32. A level below 30 is considered "oversold", while a level about 70 is seen as "oversold". On the macroeconomic front, focus will be on U.S. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) data for February, due at 1315 GMT. Economists expect that 208,000 jobs were created in February, versus 170,000 new jobs in January. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0733 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,343.36 -1.54 % -20.97 NIKKEI 9,576.06 -0.64 % -61.57 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS -0.72 % -3.75 > EUR/USD 1.3137 0.17 % 0.0022 USD/JPY 80.74 -0.16 % -0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.965 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.791 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,673.50 -0.03 % -$0.44 US CRUDE $105.14 0.42 % 0.44 * Markets fall over Greece uncertainty, slowing growth * Wall St marks first big loss of 2012 * Nikkei hits 2-week low; bridge builders outperform * Risk currencies on defensive on fresh Greece doubts * Brent climbs above $122 on China demand, Iran concerns * Gold snaps 3-day loss, Greek debt fears linger * LME copper pauses after sell-off, caution stays COMPANY NEWS HSBC, AXA The bank has agreed to sell its general insurance businesses to French insurer AXA Group and Australia's QBE Insurance Group for $914 million in cash, as Europe's biggest bank moves ahead with its plan to divest non-core assets. BG GROUP The British gas producer is offering up to a 20 percent stake in its Queensland natural gas liquefaction facilities as it seeks to expand the $15 billion project, sources close to the deal said. TNT EXPRESS Takeover talks between the Dutch express group and its U.S. rival UPS have slowed due to friction between the two companies about several topics, such as social issues and where to locate the headquarters, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. TNT declined to comment. AIR FRANCE-KLM The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger traffic for February rose 6.2 percent despite a strike action that hit its European network while cargo traffic fell 5.1 percent, hit by the weak economy. KLOECKNER Europe's biggest independent steel trader will not pay a dividend for 2011 as weaker sales in Europe led to an 88 percent plunge in full-year net income. EADS The cash-rich European aerospace group is exploring tie-ups, acquisitions and even large scale alliances or mergers in a bid to finally realize its long-standing goal of quintupling revenues in the United States, the world's biggest arms market. SANTANDER China's Bank of Beijing Co Ltd, 16 percent owned by ING Groep NV , plans to partner with the euro zone's biggest lender, Spain's Santander, to develop its consumer financing business. ADMIRAL British motor insurer Admiral said its 2011 profit rose by a better-than-expected 13 percent, with continued strong growth in customer numbers in the UK outweighing a wider loss at its fledgling international operations. THALES Europe's largest defence electronics group posted a higher-than-expected full-year operating profit on Tuesday as it renegotiated contracts and cut non-restructuring costs, confirming a forecast for rising margins and revenue this year. HERMES The French handbag maker said its watch unit was in exclusive talks to buy all of Swiss high-end dial maker Nateber, as luxury watchmakers scramble to secure supplies of high-quality parts.