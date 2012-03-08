Europe Factors-Shares seen higher ahead of Greek deal

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Europe's equity markets are seen opening higher on Thursday, with investors positioning themselves for more upbeat news on the U.S. economy and betting Greece will be able to carry off a key bond swap needed to avoid a chaotic default. Major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday, making it increasingly likely that the deal will go through and clear the way for a bailout package. A slightly better than expected U.S. private sector employment report has paved the way for further gains in the run up to Friday's keenly-watched non-farm payrolls report, for which Thursday's weekly jobs data will bring some final clues. Futures pointed to a rise of 0.5 percent on the Euro STOXX 50 index to 2,475 points after U.S. and Japanese bourses both broke a three-day losing streak overnight. "Sentiment improved on rising optimism of reaching the Greek PSI deal," Kintai Cheung, analyst at Credit Agricole CIB, said in a research note. "However, with plenty of event risks ahead, risk appetite will likely be curbed." After finding support at the 50-day moving average around 2,444 on Wednesday, the Euro STOXX 50 still has over 60 points to climb to reverse the steep sell off seen on Tuesday and, at 38, is still in sight of oversold territory on the relative strength indicator (RSI). According to techincal analysts at Day By Day, the index remains in a correction phase from the rally - which has taken it up 8.7 percent in 2-1/2 months - between 2,398 and 2,495 points. European corporate results continued to paint a mixed picture. Supermarket groups Delhaize and Carrefour struggled, as cash-strapped consumers reigned in spending. But AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, painted an upbeat outlook for this year as it looks to drinkers outside Europe - in the United States and Brazil - to drive profits. Investors will also be looking to the results of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank meetings on Thursday. Both banks are expected to leave interest rates on hold and give markets time to absorb last month's liquidity injections before considering any more such measures. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0733 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,352.63 +0.69 % +9.27 NIKKEI 9,768.96 +2.01 % +192.90 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 521.78 +1.27 % +6.48 EUR/USD 1.3172 +0.21 % +0.0030 USD/JPY 81.32 +0.27 % +0.24 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- +0.012 10-YR BUND YLD 1.785 -- +0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,687.69 -- +2.93 US CRUDE $106.44 +0.26 % +0.28 * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares recover on Greece bond swap hopes * US STOCKS-Banks lift Wall St, breaking 3-day skid * Nikkei up 2.01 pct, snaps 3-day losing streak * TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes edge lower, eyes on Greece * Yen hurt by Japan c/account, Aussie down on jobs data * PRECIOUS-Gold holds onto gains, Greece hopes support * METALS-Copper ekes out gain in cautious market * Brent above $124 on Greece hopes, US jobs data COMPANY NEWS: CARREFOUR Europe's biggest retailer, slashed its dividend and capital spending, and put its flagship plan to revive its hypermarkets on hold, predicting another tough year of cash-strapped shoppers reining in spending. DELHAIZE Belgian supermarket group posted worse-than-expected fourth quarter operating profit on Thursday as it struggled to pass on food inflation costs to cash-strapped consumers. WM MORRISON Britain's fourth-biggest grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets said the UK grocery market was likely to remain subdued in the coming year despite easing inflationary pressures as it posted a 8 percent rise in year profit. FINMECCANICA The Italian aerospace and defence group will report a 2011 net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($3.0 billion), two senior company sources told Reuters, as the conglomerate cleans up its accounts under new management. AIR FRANCE-KLM The Franco-Dutch airline swung to a full-year loss, scrapped its dividend for 2011 and opted not to give a profit forecast for this year because of uncertainty over the soaring cost of fuel. ENEL Ratings agency Standard and Poor's is set to downgrade its credit rating on Italy's biggest utility Enel, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday. NOVARTIS, BAYER Bayer AG and Novartis AG are in various stages in bidding for Pfizer Inc's animal-health unit, according to news reports on Wednesday. MERCK Like Fresenius, Merck said it had also been asked by Athens to accept losses on its Greek government bonds. Merck is reviewing the request, a spokesman said on Wednesday. Merck's Greek bonds had a nominal value of 43.2 million euros and a book value of 10.9 million at the end of December. AB INBEV The world's largest brewer beat expectations for profit growth in the fourth quarter on Thursday and forecast that consumers in its two main markets - the United States and Brazil - would be drinking more in 2012. JCDECAUX Outdoor advertising specialist said it will pay a dividend of 0.44 euros per share for 2011, resuming payouts after three years in which they were suspended to cope with the global downturn. EADS The head of Qatar Airways, usually one of the aircraft industry's fiercest critics, expressed confidence that Airbus and Boeing would resolve a series of high-profile glitches but warned against further production delays. SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank said it had appointed Jean-François Mazaud at the helm of its private banking business in a management reshuffle. The bank is facing a disciplinary probe by the French banking regulator, which could result in fines, the Financial Times reported. UNICREDIT The bank said its Corporate Governance, HR and Nomination Committee had met on Wednesday and outlined a proposal on the profile of candidates to become chairman of the bank. Current Chairman Dieter Rampl has said he will not stand again for the position when the board is renewed. PRYSMIAN The chief executive of Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Wednesday he expected adjusted core earnings this year would top 600 million euros, up from 568 million euros in 2011. BBVA Spain's second-largest bank has bought state-rescued Unnim, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday, the latest takeover in a shrinking sector scrabbling for capital. TELEFONICA The Spanish telecoms giant said it was confident that Europe would get through the current economic downturn, and it was holding onto its assets and maintaining investment in its network and services this year in readiness for an eventual recovery.