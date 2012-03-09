FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors-Shares seen up on Greece; U.S. jobs data eyed
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
March 9, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 6 years

Europe Factors-Shares seen up on Greece; U.S. jobs data eyed

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a
stronger open for equities on Friday, with shares set to climb for a third
straight day as 85.8 percent of Greece's private creditors accepted its bond
swap offer, avoiding a messy debt default.	
    The Greek finance ministry said the figure would reach 95.7 percent with the
use of collective action clauses to enforce the deal on creditors who refused to
take part voluntarily. The result should clear the way for a 130 billion euro
bailout package agreed for Greece. 	
    Mining shares were expected to gain after prices of key base metals advanced
0.7 to 1.2 percent following data showing Chinese inflation hit a 20-month low
in February. The data raised hopes for further monetary easing that could spur
metals demand in the world's second-biggest economy. 	
    Investors awaited U.S. monthly jobs data, due at 1330 GMT, for further
insight on the health of the economy and hints for near-term market direction.
Non-farm payrolls are forecast to have risen 210,000 in February, after a rise
of 243,000 in the previous month. The jobless rate is seen steady at 8.3
percent.	
    "The U.S. labour market report for February is still expected to play a
major role as a market mover as the statistics might consolidate the idea that
the U.S. economy is consolidating, albeit at a slow pace," Newedge strategist
Annalisa Piazza said in a note.	
    Analysts said the jobs figure could surprise on the upside after recent
above-forecast U.S. private payrolls data.	
    At 0722 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC were up 0.2 to 0.3 percent, pointing to a higher open for
equities, a day after the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 1.5 percent stronger.	
    Japan's Nikkei average surged 1.7 percent on Friday, while U.S.
stocks   ended 0.6 to 1.2 percent on Thursday.	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0738 GMT                              
                                            LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                            1,365.91      0.98 %      13.28
     NIKKEI                             9,929.74      1.65 %     160.78
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP   <.MIASJ0000PUS                 0.88 %       4.60
                       >                                      
     EUR/USD                              1.3228     -0.38 %    -0.0050
     USD/JPY                               81.62      0.06 %     0.0500
     10-YR US TSY YLD                      2.016          --       0.00
     10-YR BUND YLD                        1.806          --       0.02
     SPOT GOLD                         $1,703.80      0.26 %      $4.46
     US CRUDE                            $107.08      0.47 %       0.50
 	
    * Greek debt hopes buoy shares, eyes on U.S. jobs         	
    * Euro holds gains on Greek relief; yen slips             	
    * Nikkei breaks above 10,000 for 1st time in 7 months     	
    * Brent rises above $125 on Greece debt hopes, China data 	
    * Wall St erases week's losses on Greek hopes             	
    * Gold firms as China data sparks easing hopes            	
    * Copper rises 1 pct, China data boosts demand outlook    	
    * U.S. bonds steady as investors await jobs report        	
	
    COMPANY NEWS 	
    BAYER 	
    The company has made a preliminary offer for Pfizer's veterinary
medicine unit, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources. The
German company has entered the second bidding round, along with rival Novartis
 and at least another party, the paper added. Related news 
 	
 	
    LINDE 	
    The world No. 2 industrial gases producer increased its full-year dividend
by nearly 14 percent after operating profit grew faster than expected last year,
thanks to demand in emerging markets and cost cuts. 	
     	
    AGGREKO, 	
    Britain's Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider,
reported a higher full-year profit helped by growing demand from developing
countries, and said it was on track for further growth in 2012. 	
    	
    EADS  	
    Emirates Airline, the world's largest operator of Airbus' A380
superjumbo, plans to seek compensation from the aircraft maker after complaining
of widespread disruption and an expected loss of revenue following the discovery
of wing cracks, the airline's president told the Financial Times.
  	
     	
    LVMH  	
    The French luxury group's watch and jewellery division will keep price
increases below 10 percent in 2012 as it offsets higher diamond and gold costs,
its head said.  	
      	
    THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 	
    The London Stock Exchange is to buy a majority stake in LCH.Clearnet in a
deal valuing the clearing house at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion), the two
firms said on Friday. 	
	
    LAGARDERE  	
    The French media-to-aerospace conglomerate aims to keep its core operating
profit stable this year after posting a steep net loss in 2011 triggered by
write-downs at its fledgling sports unit and French pay-TV units.
  	
        	
    DEUTSCHE BANK  	
    Germany's biggest lender took as much as 10 billion euros ($13.27 billion)
of the ECB's emergency funding last week, Financial Times reported, citing
investors briefed by the bank's finance director and investor relations
executives.	
	
    BSKYB  	
    The British satellite broadcaster BSkyB, part of Rupert Murdoch's UK media
business, is facing an escalating investigation into whether it is a "fit and
proper" owner of a broadcasting licence, Britain's telecoms regulator said on
Thursday.   	
 	
    GLENCORE  	
    Glencore, days into a campaign to win approval from recalcitrant Xstrata
 shareholders for a $36 billion bid, is facing a stand off as naysayers
dig in their heels and the trader says it would walk away rather than overpay.
  	
  	
    PSA PEUGEOT  	
    The French automaker said it was determined to keep open a northern French
factory where it jointly assembles light commercial vehicles with Italian
automaker Fiat, France's Industry Ministry said.  	
     	
    VINCI  	
    The French construction and concessions firm said it had been named
preferred bidder for a 950-million-euro road maintenance contract with the
London Borough of Hounslow. 	
	
    ALLIANZ  	
    German insurer Allianz plans to bid for Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French
rival Groupama, the Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified
sources in the insurance industry.  	
     	
    SIEMENS  	
    The German industrial conglomerate has settled charges of bribery with the
Greek government, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported, citing unidentified
people within the company.

