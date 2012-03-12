FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors-Shares to fall as Fed stimulus expectations fade
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 6 years

Europe Factors-Shares to fall as Fed stimulus expectations fade

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - European shares were set to inch lower on
Monday, with soothing U.S. jobs data on Friday lowering expectations of more
stimulus by the country's central bank, which meets this week, and with China's
trade data seen prompting investors to trim riskier assets.	
    Figures on Saturday showed China's import growth of 39.6 percent on the year
in February was the strongest in a year, well ahead of the 27 percent expected
and more than twice the rate of export growth of 18.4 percent. Its quarterly
growth is forecast to slow to just over 8 percent in the first quarter from 8.9
percent in the previous quarter. 	
    "Chinese data has depressed sentiment. Equities could witness a sideways
pattern in the near term as investors await a clearer picture to emerge," Keith
Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.	
    "A lot of people are heavy on the defensive side, but it makes sense to add
some cyclical companies in their portfolios to benefit from any improvement in
the economic picture," he added.	
    Expectations of further monetary support by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its
policy meeting on March 13 diminished after data showed U.S. employers added
more than 200,000 workers for a third straight month in February, while 61,000
more jobs were created in December and January than previously thought.
 	
    Futures signaled a drop in European shares, with futures for Euro STOXX 50
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC all falling 0.3
percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to
fall as much as 0.3 percent.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares closed 0.4
percent higher at 1,079.37 points on Friday, helped news that Greece had averted
the threat of a messy default after a sufficient number of private creditors
agreed to a bond swap deal. 	
    However, Greece's deep recession and unpredictable elections threaten to
turn the biggest debt restructuring in history into yet another short-lived
reprieve. 	
    Charts showed the FTSEurofirst 300 index faced resistance at its recent high
of 1,090. Support was seen at around 1,055 - its 50-day moving average. The
index's outlook became slightly bearish after it fell below its uptrend channel,
which has been in place since mid-December.	
    Resource-related stocks might come under pressure as oil and metals prices
fell on demand concerns after the China data. Brent crude fell 0.5
percent, while key base metals prices   fell 0.3 to 0.7
percent.	
    Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.4 percent on Monday.	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0738 GMT                              
                                            LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                            1,370.87      0.36 %       4.96
     NIKKEI                             9,889.86      -0.4 %     -39.88
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP   <.MIASJ0000PUS                -0.66 %      -3.47
                       >                                      
     EUR/USD                              1.3106     -0.04 %    -0.0005
     USD/JPY                               82.21     -0.27 %    -0.2200
     10-YR US TSY YLD                      2.019          --      -0.01
     10-YR BUND YLD                        1.786          --      -0.02
     SPOT GOLD                         $1,704.66      -0.2 %     -$3.37
     US CRUDE                            $106.83     -0.53 %      -0.57
 	
    * Shares pause after U.S. jobs, monetary policy in focus    	
    * Nikkei pares gains after breaking above 10,000            	
    * Dollar hits 3-week high vs euro after jobs data           	
    * Copper weakens as China demand worry persists             	
    * Brent falls towards $125 as China data spur demand worry  	
    * Wall St up on jobs data, brushes off Greek default        	
    * Bonds slip on jobs data before Fed, supply                	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS	
    GLENCORE 	
    Commodities and mining giant Glencore has made a 3.5 billion pound (US$5.5
billion) approach for Canada's biggest grain handler Viterra, Britain's
Sunday Telegraph newspaper said on its website on Saturday. 	
    AEROPORTS DE PARIS  	
    The French airports operator has emerged victorious in a bidding war for
Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding, agreeing to pay
$874 million for a 38 percent stake in the company, sources familiar with the
transaction said.   	
        	
    EADS  	
    The World Trade Organisation has broadly upheld a ruling that Boeing 
benefited from billions of dollars of unfair subsidies, part of the world's
largest trade dispute that has already revealed significant European aid to
Airbus, people familiar with the matter said.  	
     	
    SWATCH GROUP 	
    Swiss watchmaker Swatch said on Monday Tiffany & Co had served it
with a 541.9 million-Swiss franc ($590 million)counterclaim in a legal dispute
with the U.S. jeweller over a severed cooperation agreement. 	
     	
    TEMENOS  	
    Swiss banking software company Temenos said on Monday its
discussions about an all-share merger with Misys had been terminated
after they failed to reach an agreement following to rival approaches for the
British company. For more, see 	
	
    AIRBUS, AIR FRANCE, SAFRAN  	
    Seven leading European aviation companies have written to European political
leaders warning about the implications of a recently introduced EU carbon tax,
the Financial Times reported on Monday.   	
     	
    AREVA  	
    The French nuclear group said the head of its mining business, Sebastien de
Montessus, resigned in a bid to close the chapter of the botched $2.5 billion
takeover of Canadian start-up UraMin in 2007.  	
              	
    LATECOERE  	
    A second year of booming orders has not relieved pressure on the French
aerospace supplier to find a buyer and bulk up in a growing sector, its chief
executive said.   	
           	
    BAYER  	
    German chemicals and drugs group Bayer can grow without resorting
to more big M&A deals but won't shy from opportunities that emerge, Chief
Executive Marijn Dekkers said in a newspaper interview.  	
   	
    BANKIA  	
    The Spanish government believes Bankia will have to find a partner within
weeks to ensure its survival and does not rule out a merger with Caixa, El Mundo
reported, citing unnamed government sources.  	
     	
    SACYR  	
    The builder and two savings banks are planning to sell their joint 45
percent in Itinere, Expansion reported, citing sources close to the motorway
group. Sacyr has valued its 15 percent of Itinere at 173 million euros, it said.
  	
    	
    ACCOR  	
    Standard & Poor's said it was revising its outlook on the French hotel group
to stable from negative and affirming the 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term
ratings.  	
      	
    BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA  	
    The bank's top shareholder said on Friday it had reached a deal with a pool
of 11 creditors to unblock shares in the bank it gave them as guarantee for
their loans. 	
      	
    FIAT  	
    Fiat could soon turn its attention to sealing an alliance with a European
operator in commercial vehicles in which case the front runner would be
Peugeot-Citroen, MF said on Saturday citing an industry source close to the
company.

