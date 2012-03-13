FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 6 years ago

Europe Factors-Shares set to rise ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's
main stock indexes to rise on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's dip, on
expectation that macro data out of Germany and the United States will add to
recent upbeat figures, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement.	
    They expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 33 points higher, or as
much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open 55 to 71 points higher, or
as much as 1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 28 to 29 points
higher, or as much as 0.8 percent.	
    Germany's ZEW economic sentiment, due at 1000 GMT, is seen at 10.0 versus
5.4, while U.S. February retail sales, due at 1230 GMT, are expected to show a
1.0 percent rise, compared with a 0.4 percent increase in January.	
     The Fed, whose statement is due at 1815 GMT, is seen keeping rates on hold,
and acknowledging a slightly brighter economic outlook while refraining from any
suggestion that further monetary easing is now off the table. 	
        	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT                             
                                          LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,371.09   0.02 %     0.22
 NIKKEI                               9,899.08   0.09 %     9.22
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        530.25    1.2 %     6.28
 EUR/USD                                1.3165   0.13 %   0.0017
 USD/JPY                                 82.18  -0.15 %  -0.1200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.038       --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                          1.760       --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,702.66   0.21 %    $3.61
 US CRUDE                              $106.92   0.55 %     0.58
    	
