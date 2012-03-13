Europe Factors-Shares set to rise ahead of Fed

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock indexes to rise on Tuesday, reversing the previous session's dip, on expectation that macro data out of Germany and the United States will add to recent upbeat figures, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement. They expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 33 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open 55 to 71 points higher, or as much as 1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 28 to 29 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent. Germany's ZEW economic sentiment, due at 1000 GMT, is seen at 10.0 versus 5.4, while U.S. February retail sales, due at 1230 GMT, are expected to show a 1.0 percent rise, compared with a 0.4 percent increase in January. The Fed, whose statement is due at 1815 GMT, is seen keeping rates on hold, and acknowledging a slightly brighter economic outlook while refraining from any suggestion that further monetary easing is now off the table. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,371.09 0.02 % 0.22 NIKKEI 9,899.08 0.09 % 9.22 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 530.25 1.2 % 6.28 EUR/USD 1.3165 0.13 % 0.0017 USD/JPY 82.18 -0.15 % -0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.038 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.760 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,702.66 0.21 % $3.61 US CRUDE $106.92 0.55 % 0.58 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise ahead of Fed, BOJ US STOCKS-Defensives rally on flat day for Wall St Nikkei pares gains after breaching 10,000 level Dollar supported ahead of Fed on brighter econ outlook Brent rebounds towards $126 ahead of Fed meet PRECIOUS-Gold gains ahead of Fed meeting, euro helps Copper firms in light trading ahead of Fed meeting TREASURIES-U.S. bonds edge down as investors await Fed