Europe Factors-Share rally seen continuing on improving outlook
March 14, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 6 years ago

Europe Factors-Share rally seen continuing on improving outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - European share prices were expected to
extend gains on Wednesday after hitting 33-week highs the previous day, with
recent positive economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's expectations of an
improvement in growth boosting investor demand.	
    The U.S. central bank said late on Tuesday it expected "moderate" growth
over the coming quarters with the unemployment rate declining gradually. In
January the Fed had said it expected "modest" growth. 	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 26 to 35
points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 23 to
40 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 9 to
17 points, or as much as 0.5 percent.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended up 1.7
percent on Tuesday at 1,095.34 points, the highest close since late July, on
encouraging data from Germany and the United States. The index, which fell 10.7
percent last year, has gained 9.4 percent so far in 2012.	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT                              
                                            LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                            1,395.95      1.81 %      24.86
     NIKKEI                            10,050.52      1.53 %     151.44
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP   <.MIASJ0000PUS                 0.49 %       2.58
                       >                                      
     EUR/USD                              1.3036      -0.3 %    -0.0039
     USD/JPY                               83.24      0.42 %     0.3500
     10-YR US TSY YLD                      2.158          --       0.03
     10-YR BUND YLD                        1.856          --       0.04
     SPOT GOLD                         $1,671.39      -0.2 %     -$3.36
     US CRUDE                            $106.41     -0.28 %      -0.30
 	
    * Increased risk appetite lifts shares after data, Fed      	
    * Nikkei jumps above 10,000 for 4th day, blue chips up      	
    * Dollar stronger across the board, hits 11-mth high vs yen 	
    * Brent crude steadies above $126 ahead of US oil data      	
    * Gold edges up on bargain hunting, U.S. dollar weighs      	
    * Brent crude steadies above $126 ahead of US oil data      	
    * Copper pauses after gains on data, Fed                    	
    * Wall St rallies in 2012's best day, Citi falls late

