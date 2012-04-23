FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall; focus on France, Netherlands
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall; focus on France, Netherlands

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - European shares are expected to
fall on Monday as a political problems in the Netherlands and
the result of the first round of the French presidential
election threaten to hamper the euro zone's efforts to contain
the debt crisis.	
    Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
 and France's CAC were down 0.7 to 1.1 percent.
Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100
 would open as much as 0.4 percent lower.	
    The focus will be on the Netherlands, a core euro zone
member, which was drawn into Europe's debt crisis at the weekend
when the government failed to agree on budget cuts, making
elections almost unavoidable and casting doubt on its support
for future euro zone measures. 	
    In France, the first round election results showed Socialist
candidate Francois Hollande marginally ahead of incumbent
Nicolas Sarkozy. Some analysts said that a defeat for Sarkozy in
the May 6 second round could weaken the cooperation between
France and Germany in dealing with the debt crisis.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.5 percent higher at 1,046.08 points on Friday on
some encouraging data, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 index rose 1.2 percent to 2,311.27 points.	
    Nicolas Suiffet, technical analyst at Trading Central, said
the Euro STOXX 50 index faced tough resistance at 2,320 - around
the 50-day simple moving average on a 60-minute chart and a
declining trend line.	
    "The bearish opening gap this morning is likely to maintain
a downward pressure. As long as 2,330 is not penetrated, the
risk of a break below 2,271 - a previous low - remains high,
with 2,252 as target," he said.	
    However, the market could derive some support from the
International Monetary Fund, which secured $430 billion to erect
a higher firewall in case the euro zone's debt crisis spreads,
and from a report on China's factory output.	
    The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index showed China's
factory output ticked higher, new business rose from multi-month
lows and export orders perked up, though not sufficiently for a
private sector survey of purchasing managers to flag a return to
expansionary territory. 	
    Investors will scrutinise macroeconomic numbers for hints
about the market's near-term direction. The euro zone's
manufacturing PMI for April, due at 0758 GMT, is forecast to
rise to 48.1 from 47.7 previously, while services PMI is 
forecast to rise to 49.4 from 49.2.	
	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT                                 
                                                LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                1,378.53     0.12 %       1.61
     NIKKEI                                 9,542.17     -0.2 %     -19.19
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                    -0.53 %      -2.75
     EUR/USD                                   1.318    -0.08 %    -0.0011
     USD/JPY                                   81.26    -0.34 %    -0.2800
     10-YR US TSY YLD                          1.956         --       0.00
     10-YR BUND YLD                            1.690         --      -0.03
     SPOT GOLD                             $1,641.90        0 %      $0.03
     US CRUDE                                $103.75    -0.13 %      -0.13
 	
    * Shares and euro ease, but China PMI supports              
 	
    * Nikkei reverses gains after BOJ bond buy report           
 	
    * Euro takes a breather, IMF provides little boost          
 	
    * Wall St up on earnings but tech, banks weigh              
 	
    * Brent steady under $119; supply worries, China data aid   
 	
    * Gold hovers around $1,640/oz; eyes on Fed meting          
 	
    * Copper falls despite moderate China PMI                   
 	
    * Prices steady, investors anticipate policy meetings       
 	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS
    	
    NESTLE 	
    Swiss food group Nestle is to buy U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's
 nutrition business for $11.85 billion, beating out
French rival Danone as both battle to gain preeminence
in the lucrative baby food market. 	
    	
    ASTRAZENECA 	
    The drugmaker has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company Ardea
Biosciences for $1.26 billion, giving it access to a
new drug for treating gout patients in the latest deal to try
and bolster its weak drug pipeline. 	
    	
    VODAFONE 	
    The company has agreed to buy corporate telecoms company
Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW) for 1.04 billion pounds
($1.68 billion), in a deal that adds a British fixed line
network to its wireless network. 	
	
    PHILIPS ELECTRONICS 	
    THe company reported better-than-expected first-quarter
results, lifted by one-off gains and a stronger performance at
its consumer and healthcare divisions. 	
    	
    AVIVA 	
    Britain's second biggest insurer is expected to announce the
sale of its American life assurance business Aviva USA next
month, on which it will make a loss of one billion pounds ($1.6
billion), the Sunday Times reported.   	
 	
    BHP BILLITON 	
    The global miner faces a $5 billion write-down after two
ill-times acquisitions in America, raising doubts over the
future of chief executive Marius Kloppers, The Sunday Times
said.   	
	
    KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS ELECTRONICS NV  	
    The Dutch electronics group reported better-than-expected
first-quarter results, lifted by one-off gains and a stronger
performance at its consumer and healthcare divisions.
  	
     	
    L'OREAL   	
    The French cosmetics group is interested in buying soap and
baby products company Cadum in a deal that could be worth 200
million euros ($264.16 million), Les Echos newspaper reported on
Monday.  	
 	
    TOTAL  	
    Qatar Holding, a unit of the Gulf nation's sovereign wealth
fund, has increased its stake in the French oil group to 3
percent and is undecided on buying more shares, Qatar Holding's
chief executive said on Sunday.  	
    	
    VOLKSWAGEN  	
    Volkswagen is shifting its expansion in China to the western
region where Europe's largest car maker needs more production
bases to strengthen its dominance in the world's biggest auto
market.

