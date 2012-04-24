European Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt sell-off

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a bounce on Tuesday following the previous session's steep drop, but gains could be limited by brewing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis ahead of Spain's short-term debt auction. Debt-troubled Spain is set to issue up to 2 billion euros of Treasury bills on Tuesday in an auction at which the average yield is seen doubling from the last auction of the same paper in March. The Netherlands will also be in the spotlight as it sells up to 2.5 billion euros of two- and 25-year bonds on Tuesday. Moody's late on Monday said the collapse of the Dutch governing coalition over the failure to agree on austerity measures is a credit-negative for the country, but the debt rating agency maintained its Aaa rating with a stable outlook. Tech shares could find support, however, in an upbeat revenue forecast from U.S. chip maker Texas Instruments Inc, whose second-quarter revenue growth target came ahead of Wall Street estimates, signalling the end of a prolonged inventory-related decline in demand. Nordic banks - which have strongly outperformed euro zone peers over the past few months - will be in focus after both SEB and Nordea posted forcast-beating results. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index tumbled 2.9 percent on Monday to its lowest level since late December, as a raft of gloomy macro data and political uncertainty in the Netherlands and France threatened to deepen the euro zone's crisis. The benchmark index, which has tumbled 14 percent in about a month, has now wiped out all the gains made since the European Central Bank's first long-term refinancing operation late last year. "There's a risk of further losses in this downward acceleration during which we have seen strong volumes. It's too early to bet that the market will stabilise," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said. "The risk is to see the Euro STOXX 50 revisiting its December low of 2,190 points. We still have a 'sell' on it; it's too early to turn 'neutral'." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0636 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,366.94 -0.84 % -11.59 NIKKEI 9,468.04 -0.78 % -74.13 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 510.42 -0.06 % -0.32 EUR/USD 1.3171 0.13 % 0.0017 USD/JPY 80.93 -0.28 % -0.2300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.930 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.655 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,635.20 -0.15 % -$2.43 US CRUDE $102.94 -0.16 % -0.17 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares capped by Europe political uncertainty US STOCKS-Europe, Wal-Mart knock Wall St lower Japan's Nikkei falls, investors unsettled by Europe Aussie at 2-wk low as inflation data opens door to rate cut METALS-Copper rises on arb trades, short-covering Brent crude steady under $119; Europe, Iran eyed PRECIOUS-Gold barely moves amid euro zone worries; Fed eyed COMPANY NEWS: SEB The Swedish banking group posted 3.7 billion Swedish crowns in operating profits, above the 3.4 billion expected in a Reuters poll of analysts. For more on the company, click on NORDEA The Nordic banking group posted first-quarter operating profit of 1 billion euros, flat from a year earlier and slightly above market expectations. MICHELIN The world's second-biggest tyremaker, said first-quarter revenue rose 5.1 percent as price increases and a jump in sales of specialty tyres helped to offset weaker European demand. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC The firm said it agreed to buy Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy in a 1.12 billion pound ($1.8 billion) recommended cash deal, after the major raised its previous offer to match a rival bid from Thailand's PTT . KPN Dutch telecom group KPN on Tuesday said it expected its home market to improve from the second half of 2012 onwards, after its first-quarter results were in line with analysts' expectations. HAVAS Advertising agency Havas posted organic growth of 3.5 percent in the first quarter on revenue of 387 million euros ($507.92 million) as strength in Asia and Latin America was blunted by weakness in southern Europe. RAUTARUUKKI Finnish steel maker reported a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter and said it ended the period with uncertainty due to a slowdown in China and worries over Europe's indebted economies. DEUTSCHE BANK Watson Pharmaceuticals aims to announce an agreement to buy Actavis, in which Deutsche Bank is a major debt holder, for around $6 billion on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said. Separately, British fund manager Hermes wants other shareholders of Deutsche Bank to reprimand the bank's supervisory board over executive pay and the handling of a change in leadership, the Financial Times reported. EADS Boeing Co has pulled ahead of Airbus in a race to win an aircraft order potentially worth more than $15 billion at list value with United Continental Holdings, industry sources said. EURAZEO, ANF IMMOBILIER French investment group Eurazeo is considering a sale of its 52.2 percent stake in ANF Immobilier after receiving non-solicited expressions of interest in the real estate company, it said. FAURECIA Faurecia, the world's biggest maker of car interiors and exhausts, said on Tuesday that its first quarter sales rose 8.4 percent, helped by strong demand in North America and Asia. ZODIAC AEROSPACE The French aerospace group on Tuesday said first half net profit rose 33 percent, helped by strong demand for aircraft cabin interiors and other aerospace related products. TELIASONERA An ownership reshuffle at Russian number two mobile company Megafon will hand control of the company to billionaire Alisher Usmanov, see the firm list and pay a dividend of $5.15 billion, part-owner TeliaSonera said. The deal solves a long-running dispute between the owners which has meant that cash-rich Megafon has never paid a dividend to shareholders. Telia said it expected to receive around 22 billion Swedish crowns ($3.25 billion) from the deal.