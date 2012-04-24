FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt sell-off
April 24, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt sell-off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main
stock indexes to rise on Tuesday, halting the previous session's sharp sell-off,
but gains could be limited by brewing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.  	
   Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 19 points
higher, or 0.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 41 to 45 points higher,
or 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 15 to 17 points higher, or 0.6
percent.	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index tumbled 2.9
percent on Monday to its lowest level since late December, as a raft of gloomy
macro data and political uncertainty in the Netherlands and France threatened to
deepen the euro zone's crisis.	
    The benchmark index, which has tumbled 14 percent in about a month, has now
wiped out all the gains made since the European Central Bank's first long-term
refinancing operation late last year.  	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
    	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,366.94  -0.84 %   -11.59
 NIKKEI                              9,459.48  -0.87 %   -82.69
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       508.97  -0.35 %    -1.77
 EUR/USD                               1.3155   0.02 %   0.0002
 USD/JPY                                80.86  -0.37 %  -0.3000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.926       --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.655       --     0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,635.35  -0.14 %   -$2.28
 US CRUDE                             $102.80   -0.3 %    -0.31
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares capped by Europe political uncertainty 	
    US STOCKS-Europe, Wal-Mart knock Wall St lower               	
    Japan's Nikkei falls, investors unsettled by Europe          	
    Aussie at 2-wk low as inflation data opens door to rate cut  	
    METALS-Copper rises on arb trades, short-covering            	
    Brent crude steady under $119; Europe, Iran eyed             	
    PRECIOUS-Gold barely moves amid euro zone worries; Fed eyed

