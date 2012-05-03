FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, focus on ECB
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, focus on ECB

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - European shares were set to gain on Thursday as
Wall Street closed off its lows and as poor economic data from Europe and the
United States ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm jobs report revived expectations
of more stimulus to boost a flagging global economy.	
    Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC were up 0.5 to 0.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier
predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.3 percent.	
    Data on Wednesday showed hiring by U.S. private firms in April was the
slowest since September, new orders for U.S. factory goods suffering their
steepest drop in three years, and the euro zone's manufacturing sector index
posting its lowest reading since June 2009.  	
    According to a Reuters survey, Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is
expected to show hiring rebounded last month with 170,000 new jobs, an
improvement from a meager 120,000 in March. However, the numbers could
disappoint following a poor reading of U.S. private sector's jobs data in the
previous session. 	
    Focus will be on the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the
day, with the bank under pressure to use its bond buying and other powers to
help some highly-indebted euro zone countries. 	
    "The updated ECB projections will be presented only in early June, but the
ECB might already suggest that risks to its central scenario for 2012 are skewed
to the downside, given that survey indicators point to another contraction in
activity both in Q1 and Q2," Newedge Strategy analyst Annalisa Piazza said.	
    "Given the recent weakness in the EMU economy indicators, we suspect the ECB
will leave the door open for further action, should the economic scenario
deteriorate further."	
    Investors will also scrutinise the results of a bond auction by Spain, the
first Spanish government bond sale since Standard & Poor's cut the country's
credit rating last week. Spain's borrowing costs are set to rise by more than a
percentage point, and traders said any disappointment could prompt investors to
sell riskier assets such as equities. 	
    In the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average ended 0.1
percent lower at 13,268.57 On Wednesday, paring losses following some positive
company earnings after hitting a low of 13,192.21 earlier in the session.
European shares ended 0.4 percent lower.	
    On the macroeconomic front, April's U.S. Challenger Layoffs survey will be
released at 1130 GMT, which together with U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers at
1230 GMT will provide hints for Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report. April's
U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index will be released at 1400 GMT.  	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT                                
                                              LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                              1,402.31     -0.25 %      -3.51
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                   -0.39 %      -2.06
     EUR/USD                                1.3145     -0.06 %    -0.0008
     USD/JPY                                 80.24      0.15 %     0.1200
     10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.930          --       0.00
     10-YR BUND YLD                          1.620          --       0.02
     SPOT GOLD                           $1,645.86     -0.41 %     -$6.77
     US CRUDE                              $105.17     -0.05 %      -0.05
 	
    * Shares, euro slip as data casts doubt on recovery         	
    * Euro and kiwi retreat on weak data; ECB eyed              	
    * Dow, S&P 500 fall as private-sector hiring spurs worry    	
    * Gold under pressure from weak data; ECB eyed              	
    * London copper ticks down; bleak economic data weighs      	
    * Brent holds above $118, caution ahead of US jobs data     	
    * Bonds rise on weak U.S., European data                    	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS	
    SOCIETE GENERALE  	
    The French bank reported a 20.1 percent fall in net profit for the first
quarter, hit by the cost of selling assets and other one-off charges as it
sought to strengthen its balance sheet in a slowing economy. 	
    	
    BG GROUP 	
    The gas and oil producer said it had agreed to sell its Brazilian gas
distribution business Comgas to Cosan for $1.8 billion as it unveiled
soaring first quarter profits on the back of higher oil prices and production.
 	
	
    BMW 	
    The world's largest luxury carmaker posted first-quarter earnings on
Thursday that beat even the most optimistic expectations, helped by strong
demand from Asia and a surge in sales of its most expensive sedan.
 	
	
    FRANCE TELECOM  	
    France Telecom's revenue and operating margins deteriorated in the first
quarter as its key home market was shaken by tough competition from a new
ultra-low-cost mobile operator.  	
    	
    METRO 	
    The world's fourth largest retailer swung to a surprise first-quarter loss
on Thursday, with earnings hurt by investments in its Media-Saturn consumer
electronics chain. 	
    	
    NOVARTIS   	
    Durgmaker Novartis has agreed to buy Fougera Pharmaceuticals, a maker of
generic dermatology products, for $1.53 billion in cash.	
     	
    HANNOVER RE 	
    The company beat expectations with net profit rising five-fold to 261.3
million euros ($344 million) in the first quarter, helped by surging investment
income and the absence of big damage claims. 	
    	
    LUFTHANSA 	
    Germany's biggest airline announced plans to slash 3,500 administrative jobs
around the world as it tries to return to profitability. 	
    	
    TRANSOCEAN   	
    Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, posted
a steep fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a range of charges, while its revenue
increased but came in just short of estimates. For more, see  	
     	
    INFINEON AG 	
    The German chipmaker raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday after
demand for its energy efficiency, mobility and security chips boosted fiscal
second-quarter results beyond expectations. 	
 	
    DIAGEO 	
    The world's biggest spirits group said fast growing emerging markets and a
recovery in North America offset falling sales in Europe as it posted a
forecast-beating 6 percent rise in revenues for the first three months of 2012. 	
	
    FINMECCANICA 	
    The company said it was on track to carry out a much-needed reorganisation
even as weaker defence electronics activities and a slowdown in its core
British, U.S. and Italian markets dragged quarterly core profit down 20 percent.
 	
	
    BP 	
    The oil major won preliminary court approval of an estimated $7.8 billion
settlement to resolve more than 100,000 claims by individuals and businesses
stemming from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.  	
     	
    RIO TINTO 	
    The global miner is reviewing its coal expansion plans as soaring capital
and investor pressure to return more cash force it to reassess spending plans,
the Australian Financial Review said on Thursday.

